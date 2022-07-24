Shopping

E-V-E-R-Y-O-N-E Is Wearing Platform Sneakers This Summer Instead Of Sandals

It’s me. I’m everyone.

By Allie Fasanella

Platform sneakers were all the rage in the ‘90s, the early aughts, and, after a 10-year sabbatical, they’re continuing their cultural takeover in the ‘20s. As the revival of Y2K fashion prevails, sneakers with exaggerated soles can be seen just about everywhere you turn.

Not only do platforms offer a comfortable boost in height, but they also lend an element of drama that can take an ordinary outfit up a notch (literally). When it comes to footwear, the bigger, the bolder, the better.

Though Gen Z is undoubtedly at the forefront of this trend, millennials and beyond have proudly worn the style. J-Lo, for one, was spotted in a pair of clunky all-white trainers recently, and your girl Kacey Musgraves has also donned stacked leather Supergas. Other celebs sporting the sneaker trend lately include Sydney Sweeney, Dua Lipa, Vanessa Hudgens, and Zendaya.

If you too want in on the look, there are endless options to choose from. Making things easier for you, I’ve rounded up some of my favorite styles — and they’re all under $100. From minimalist takes to eye-catching designs, there’s bound to be a sneaker style that’ll speak to you. Keep scrolling to the platform sneakers edit.

We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1

Extra Chunky

Edge up any ‘fit with these bold, lug-sole sneakers.

2

Gum Soles

A contrasting gum sole will always stand out — and Rihanna’s cleated creepers are perfection in a platform sneaker. Don’t @ me.

3

Spice Girls

Wannabe (IYKYK) like Sporty Spice? You can start by lacing up these iconic Fila Disruptors.

4

Skater

This elevated take on a classic Vans silhouette is just begging to be added to your summer rotation.

5

All-White

Hedi Slimane debuted platforms in a clean all-white palette for Celine’s spring 2022 collection. These make a great dupe.

6

Pink

These blush crushed velvet Tretorns are giving total Barbiecore vibes.

7

Animal Print

ICYMI: Zebra print is having a bit of a moment right now.

8

Midis

Puma’s Kaia Mid is a cool combination of sporty and edgy that will complement a variety of outfits.

9

High Tops

Pair this style with a flowy skirt, denim cutoffs, or even jeans. They’re super versatile.

10

Espadrilles

Jute-wrapped platform sneakers make the perfect addition to a nautical look.

11

Sporty

These retro-inspired runners are workout-ready, but you can also style them with a chic slip dress for a dinner date.

12

Mules

Backless sneakers just scream summertime. These are for lazy boardwalk strolls and kickin’ your feet up with a chilled glass of Pinot.