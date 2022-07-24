Platform sneakers were all the rage in the ‘90s, the early aughts, and, after a 10-year sabbatical, they’re continuing their cultural takeover in the ‘20s. As the revival of Y2K fashion prevails, sneakers with exaggerated soles can be seen just about everywhere you turn.

Not only do platforms offer a comfortable boost in height, but they also lend an element of drama that can take an ordinary outfit up a notch (literally). When it comes to footwear, the bigger, the bolder, the better.

Though Gen Z is undoubtedly at the forefront of this trend, millennials and beyond have proudly worn the style. J-Lo, for one, was spotted in a pair of clunky all-white trainers recently, and your girl Kacey Musgraves has also donned stacked leather Supergas. Other celebs sporting the sneaker trend lately include Sydney Sweeney, Dua Lipa, Vanessa Hudgens, and Zendaya.

If you too want in on the look, there are endless options to choose from. Making things easier for you, I’ve rounded up some of my favorite styles — and they’re all under $100. From minimalist takes to eye-catching designs, there’s bound to be a sneaker style that’ll speak to you. Keep scrolling to the platform sneakers edit.

1 Extra Chunky Palladium Revolt LO TX Platform Sneaker Amazon $100 See on Amazon Edge up any ‘fit with these bold, lug-sole sneakers.

2 Gum Soles Fenty Puma by Rihanna Cleated Creeper Amazon $35 See on Amazon A contrasting gum sole will always stand out — and Rihanna’s cleated creepers are perfection in a platform sneaker. Don’t @ me.

3 Spice Girls Fila Disruptor II Sneaker Amazon $75 $38 See on Amazon Wannabe (IYKYK) like Sporty Spice? You can start by lacing up these iconic Fila Disruptors.

4 Skater Vans Old Skool Platform Sneaker Amazon $63 See on Amazon This elevated take on a classic Vans silhouette is just begging to be added to your summer rotation.

5 All-White Adidas Originals Nizza Platform Sneaker Amazon $65 See on Amazon Hedi Slimane debuted platforms in a clean all-white palette for Celine’s spring 2022 collection. These make a great dupe.

6 Pink Tretorn NYLITE4BOLD Platform Sneaker Amazon $40 See on Amazon These blush crushed velvet Tretorns are giving total Barbiecore vibes.

8 Midis Puma Kaia Mid Sneaker Amazon $90 See on Amazon Puma’s Kaia Mid is a cool combination of sporty and edgy that will complement a variety of outfits.

9 High Tops Madden Girl Winnona Sneaker Amazon $65 See on Amazon Pair this style with a flowy skirt, denim cutoffs, or even jeans. They’re super versatile.

10 Espadrilles Superga Wedge Espadrille Sneaker Amazon $46 See on Amazon Jute-wrapped platform sneakers make the perfect addition to a nautical look.

11 Sporty Reebok Classic Legacy Sneaker Amazon $80 $65 See on Amazon These retro-inspired runners are workout-ready, but you can also style them with a chic slip dress for a dinner date.