E-V-E-R-Y-O-N-E Is Wearing Platform Sneakers This Summer Instead Of Sandals
It’s me. I’m everyone.
Platform sneakers were all the rage in the ‘90s, the early aughts, and, after a 10-year sabbatical, they’re continuing their cultural takeover in the ‘20s. As the revival of Y2K fashion prevails, sneakers with exaggerated soles can be seen just about everywhere you turn.
Not only do platforms offer a comfortable boost in height, but they also lend an element of drama that can take an ordinary outfit up a notch (literally). When it comes to footwear, the bigger, the bolder, the better.
Though Gen Z is undoubtedly at the forefront of this trend, millennials and beyond have proudly worn the style. J-Lo, for one, was spotted in a pair of clunky all-white trainers recently, and your girl Kacey Musgraves has also donned stacked leather Supergas. Other celebs sporting the sneaker trend lately include Sydney Sweeney, Dua Lipa, Vanessa Hudgens, and Zendaya.
If you too want in on the look, there are endless options to choose from. Making things easier for you, I’ve rounded up some of my favorite styles — and they’re all under $100. From minimalist takes to eye-catching designs, there’s bound to be a sneaker style that’ll speak to you. Keep scrolling to the platform sneakers edit.
