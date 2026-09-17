Even the buzziest It bags tend to have a short shelf life. When a new silhouette hits the mainstream, the fashion set is already onto the next big thing. One bag that transcends that cycle? The Prada Buckle. Just ask resident cool girls Emily Ratajkowski, Elsa Hosk, Alexa Chung, and Chloë Sevigny.

Part timeless, part trendsetting, the structured piece — which debuted on the Spring/Summer 2024 runway — comes in a subtly trapezoidal cut. By leading the luxury market’s return to ’90s understatement and tailored lines, this top-handle is the little black dress of bags — the kind of accessory that looks like it was plucked straight from an Audrey Hepburn movie.

But the cinematic charm is only part of its appeal. Co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons doubled down on the style for Fall/Winter 2026, parading a brand-new, dramatically scaled-down miniature size in everything from sleek, smooth leather to rich croc finishes.

“It’s small in size, yet confident in its status. It’s an It bag that is easily recognizable, but has longevity. It’s always relevant.”

Across every iteration, the defining feature remains the adjustable belt looping around its opening, which gives the piece its name. It’s sophisticated yet functional, contemporary yet classic.

Nailing that exact versatility is why BDG Fashion Market Director Jennifer Yee considers the piece a reliable everyday anchor. “I’m a minimalist at heart when it comes to my wardrobe. I adhere to clean, simple silhouettes, and that includes my bags,” she says. “This small Prada Buckle bag is perfect for the New York girl.”