Modern it bags are superstars in the fashion space, thanks to a potent mix of buzzy creative directors, heritage design inspiration, and celeb endorsers, among other factors. That said, many of them exist in a vacuum. From the studded and fringed Valentino Nellcote to the boxy Dior book totes inspired by actual reading materials, there isn’t a singular umbrella trend that captures today’s most popular arm candy styles and kick-starts an entire design direction at the same time.

The same can’t be said for the Prada Buckle, which helped ignite an industrywide obsession with belted bags since it made its debut on the Spring/Summer 2024 runway.

The Prada Buckle’s Long History

The Buckle bag is understated arm candy. When it first launched, it was rendered in a roomy, trapezoidal shape with top handles. The mostly nondescript bag’s most distinguishing feature was a belt that looped around its mouth. It was quickly embraced by purse connoisseur Dua Lipa, as well as a slew of other savants.

Though the Buckle is hardly the first carryall to equip a belt — Hermès Birkins, for instance, are famously lined with them — its release helped spark a belted revolution. Within months, buckle-accented bags were near-ubiquitous, and fashion connoisseurs had a bevy of options to choose from, including Miu Miu (Aventure), Saint Laurent (Manhattan), and contemporary labels such as Toteme and DeMellier.

Two years in, Prada has expanded the Buckle collection to include bucket bags with a similar buckled strap, as well as embellished belts, particularly those with grunge-y studs, and double-belted options.

Celebs Love The Bag

The “Levitating” singer wasn’t the only one to embrace Prada’s OG design; the likes of Chloë Sevigny and Lily James have also toted the style.

Courtesy of Prada

Other it girls, including Alexa Chung and Diane Kruger, were also spotted carrying varying colorways and sizes of the Buckle.

Courtesy of Prada Courtesy of Prada 1 / 2

The bucket silhouette is also getting some love. Supermodel Elsa Hosk, who has one of the most enviable bag collections, cosigned the rounder arm candy and toted one with a glamorous gold metal belt.

Wait, The Buckle Bag Costs How Much?!

The Buckle’s versatility is courtesy of the belt itself. It can be closed for a sleeker, more tailored vibe, left undone for a more casual romp, or knotted for an effortless trick. There are also newer double-belted styles with the buckles on each side of the bag. The bags also come with detachable shoulder straps for whatever suits your mood.

The price point of the Buckle goes from $4,450 for a small with a double belt to $7,700 for a large with a studded belt. Meanwhile, bucket styles play within the $4,350 to $5,800 range. It comes in a slew of neutral colorways (for now), including black, gray, caramel, brown, and white, as well as nappa leather and suede.