New York Fashion Week has officially concluded, with designers presenting their Spring 2022 collections in a more traditional manner than they have been able to in nearly two years. The pandemic put some designer favorites out of business and forced others into seclusion, showing videos, hosting private presentations, or seating all of their guests out in the open air for the better part of the last two or three seasons.

For Spring 2022, New York was back in action and, while many still opted for socially distanced presentations, the models we love kicked off Fashion Month with in-person appearances signaling a return to the runway. And, if you hadn’t already taken note, Precious Lee was the one to watch.

Lee walked in Fashion Week shows this season that ran the gamut, opening and closing for Christian Siriano, stepping out in bold color blocking at Brandon Maxwell, and going for the early-aughts vibe at Staud. And the list goes on.

This comes on the heels of her much-talked-about appearance at the Versace Spring 2021 show in Milan.

Ahead, find every single time she walked during Fashion Weeks in New York and overseas this season and prepare for many more to come in the future.

Moschino Randy Brooke/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Looking ever the whimsical 1950s bombshell, Lee walked the Moschino show in a pink belted trench with a cartoon motif along the bottom, with matching earrings and platform heels to boot.

Staud John Lamparski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In a classic blue strapless dress, Lee wore the 2000s-inspired, going-out dress everyone has been craving at Staud’s Spring 2022 show.

Christian Siriano Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lee snagged not only the coveted opening slot, but also the closing one at Christian Siriano this season, wearing a bright yellow suit with cross-neck bustier top and a full tulle princess skirt to finish the show.

Brandon Maxwell Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lee got the color treatment at Brandon Maxwell, walking down the bright purple runway in a Kelly green mini dress with pink shrug that had all eyes on her.

Altuzarra JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lee walked in a casual open cardigan and wide-leg pants for Altuzarra’s Spring 2022 show in a laid-back look that was the perfect post-pandemic style.