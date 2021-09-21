Fashion Week

Plus-Size Model Precious Lee Is Taking Fashion Week By Storm

She’s the one to watch.

Getty Images
By Avery Matera

New York Fashion Week has officially concluded, with designers presenting their Spring 2022 collections in a more traditional manner than they have been able to in nearly two years. The pandemic put some designer favorites out of business and forced others into seclusion, showing videos, hosting private presentations, or seating all of their guests out in the open air for the better part of the last two or three seasons.

For Spring 2022, New York was back in action and, while many still opted for socially distanced presentations, the models we love kicked off Fashion Month with in-person appearances signaling a return to the runway. And, if you hadn’t already taken note, Precious Lee was the one to watch.

Lee walked in Fashion Week shows this season that ran the gamut, opening and closing for Christian Siriano, stepping out in bold color blocking at Brandon Maxwell, and going for the early-aughts vibe at Staud. And the list goes on.

This comes on the heels of her much-talked-about appearance at the Versace Spring 2021 show in Milan.

Ahead, find every single time she walked during Fashion Weeks in New York and overseas this season and prepare for many more to come in the future.

Moschino

Randy Brooke/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Looking ever the whimsical 1950s bombshell, Lee walked the Moschino show in a pink belted trench with a cartoon motif along the bottom, with matching earrings and platform heels to boot.

Staud

John Lamparski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In a classic blue strapless dress, Lee wore the 2000s-inspired, going-out dress everyone has been craving at Staud’s Spring 2022 show.

Christian Siriano

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lee snagged not only the coveted opening slot, but also the closing one at Christian Siriano this season, wearing a bright yellow suit with cross-neck bustier top and a full tulle princess skirt to finish the show.

Brandon Maxwell

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lee got the color treatment at Brandon Maxwell, walking down the bright purple runway in a Kelly green mini dress with pink shrug that had all eyes on her.

Altuzarra

JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lee walked in a casual open cardigan and wide-leg pants for Altuzarra’s Spring 2022 show in a laid-back look that was the perfect post-pandemic style.

Prabal Gurung

Randy Brooke/WireImage/Getty Images

Lee got her bubblegum pink moment on the evening runway of Prabal Gurung in a Henley-style midi dress that looked as stunning as it was easeful.