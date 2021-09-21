Fashion Week
Plus-Size Model Precious Lee Is Taking Fashion Week By Storm
She’s the one to watch.
New York Fashion Week has officially concluded, with designers presenting their Spring 2022 collections in a more traditional manner than they have been able to in nearly two years. The pandemic put some designer favorites out of business and forced others into seclusion, showing videos, hosting private presentations, or seating all of their guests out in the open air for the better part of the last two or three seasons.
For Spring 2022, New York was back in action and, while many still opted for socially distanced presentations, the models we love kicked off Fashion Month with in-person appearances signaling a return to the runway. And, if you hadn’t already taken note, Precious Lee was the one to watch.
Lee walked in Fashion Week shows this season that ran the gamut, opening and closing for Christian Siriano, stepping out in bold color blocking at Brandon Maxwell, and going for the early-aughts vibe at Staud. And the list goes on.
This comes on the heels of her much-talked-about appearance at the Versace Spring 2021 show in Milan.
Ahead, find every single time she walked during Fashion Weeks in New York and overseas this season and prepare for many more to come in the future.