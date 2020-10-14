Against all odds, the shows went on. In a year marred by the pandemic, designers rallied and found ways to share their collections this season, whether it was via a digital presentation or a scaled-back show IRL. In the end, Fashion Month in the age of the coronavirus still managed to deliver a few viral moments, from Coco Rocha going for an impromptu swim in Christian Siriano’s pool to Christopher John Rogers, Pyer Moss, and Telfar sweeping the CFDA Awards. But when it came to body diversity at Fashion Month, well, that’s one area that still continues to fall short.
“Overall, the representation has been down,” says Kellie Brown, the influencer behind the hashtag #FatAtFashionWeek, which spotlights plus-size fashion and encourages size inclusivity. “Any person with the means to purchase an item should be able to. But there have been some pretty big places where we did see representation, like seeing Precious Lee and some other ladies on the Versace runway was incredible. That was a highlight for me.”
Brown — otherwise known as Kellie B on social media — is fighting for size inclusivity in fashion, both on the runway and in retail stores. She's a longtime ambassador for Stitch Fix, a personal styling service that sends clothing to your door. Brown says Stitch Fix eliminates the dressing room experience that can often feel uncomfortable for plus-size shoppers.
“You’re going out of your house and into this space and you're not sure if this thing will be available for you or if it will fit, versus having things that are your size sent to your house," Brown shares. "There’s the safety of being at home trying things on and knowing that some things might be great, some things might not, and you can easily just return it. It makes for a more comfortable shopping experience for a lot of different people for a number of reasons.”
Ahead, Brown walks Bustle through some of the major moments for plus-size representation at the Spring 2021 season of shows, and what she’d like to see more of in the future.