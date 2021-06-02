We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
In light of recent events (*stares directly into camera*), I think I can speak for all of us when I say: f*ck rainbow capitalism. Employ LGBTQ+ people, protect LGBTQ+ people, and support LGBTQ+ people. End of story.
In the big year 2023, we are no longer shopping brands that stop after slapping a whimsical rainbow stripe on a $70 T-shirt. We need more. So as a nod to the LGBTQ+ community, many fashion brands have debuted Pride 2023 collections that give back to the community, instead of monetizing it.
The below list features only fashion companies that are accompanying their Pride 2023 collections with action, education, or monetary pledges. That being said, there’s no shortage of style. Customers can shop classic sneakerswith a Pride-themed twist, cheeky totes that celebrate gayness, elevated timepieces encrusted in rainbow gems, and even festive lingerie.
Ahead, find 19brands — UGG, Savage x Fenty, Dr. Martens, Levi’s, and beyond — that are not only creating Pride shoes, clothing, and jewelry in celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, but are also donating to the cause (and they didn’t pull their collections at the request of a few whiny extremists, ehem ehem).