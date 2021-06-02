In light of recent events (*stares directly into camera*), I think I can speak for all of us when I say: f*ck rainbow capitalism. Employ LGBTQ+ people, protect LGBTQ+ people, and support LGBTQ+ people. End of story.

In the big year 2023, we are no longer shopping brands that stop after slapping a whimsical rainbow stripe on a $70 T-shirt. We need more. So as a nod to the LGBTQ+ community, many fashion brands have debuted Pride 2023 collections that give back to the community, instead of monetizing it.

The below list features only fashion companies that are accompanying their Pride 2023 collections with action, education, or monetary pledges. That being said, there’s no shortage of style. Customers can shop classic sneakers with a Pride-themed twist, cheeky totes that celebrate gayness, elevated timepieces encrusted in rainbow gems, and even festive lingerie.

Ahead, find 19 brands — UGG, Savage x Fenty, Dr. Martens, Levi’s, and beyond — that are not only creating Pride shoes, clothing, and jewelry in celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, but are also donating to the cause (and they didn’t pull their collections at the request of a few whiny extremists, ehem ehem).

1 Savage X Fenty I Dare Hue Mesh Bustier Savage X Fenty Sizes XS-4X $74.95 See on Savage X Fenty Colorblocked bustiers, mesh undies, and logo-clad loungewear line Savage X Fenty’s 2023 Pride collection. To launch the capsule, the brand partnered with the Clara Lionel Foundation, which was founded by Rihanna in 2012. Savage x Fenty will also be contributing to organizations making a difference in queer communities.

3 UGG Tazz Pridepop UGG Sizes 5-15 $140 See on UGG In addition to UGG’s colorful pride collection (a must-watch every June), the brand will be donating $125k to the It Gets Better project, a non-profit that connects LGBTQ+ youth worldwide and inspires them through media programming and educational resources.

6 Skagen Grenen Pride Limited Edition Three-Hand Date Multicolor rPET Watch Skagen $135 See on Skagen Skagen not only stocks Pride accessories, but adorable gifts like home decor and cute cards for the LGBTQ+ folks in your life. 100% of the proceeds through June 30, 2023 will be donated to Interpride, an international organization whose mission is to achieve legal, social, and cultural equity of sexual orientations, gender identities and expressions, and sex characteristics.

7 Teva Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole Brite Teva Sizes 5-16 $90 See on Teva This year, Teva launched three new styles to commemorate Pride — all of which are brightly-colored stompers perfect for the outdoors. The label is also donating $20,000 to nonprofit one.n.ten’s Camp OUTdoors program, which is dedicated to teaching LGBTQ+ youth leadership skills in the outdoors.

10 DKNY Pride Logo Zip Front Hoodie DKNY Sizes XS-XL $79.50 See on DKNY To celebrate everything Pride, DKNY called upon artist Tim Singleton to create a rainbow-hued “proud and empowered logo.” Aside from new products, the brand is continuing its partnership with the Hetrick Martin Institute, the oldest LGBTQ+ youth services organization in the US, for the fifth consecutive year. DKNY will be matching all donations made to HMI up to $25k.

13 Fossil Pride Three-Hand Date Stainless Steel Watch Fossil $170 See on Fossil Since 2021, Fossil has donated a total of $278k to The Trevor Project. And this June, 100% of proceeds from the sale of their Pride collection will benefit the same group. The collection includes a watch, a ring, and a pendant.

16 GUESS Pride Limited Edition Glitz Silicone Watch GUESS $215 See on GUESS In year three of partnering with The Trevor Project, GUESS continues its annual donation of $25k to the nonprofit. GUESS is also going the sparkly route with two new watches from the #WhatMakesYouSparkle Pride campaign — both bedecked with radiant crystals.

17 Hollister Gilly Hicks Pride Logo Bucket Hat Hollister $19.95 See on Hollister Like last year, Hollister will be donating $250k to GLSEN, a group aimed at creating safer educational environments for LGBTQ+ youth in K-12 schools. The full pride collection ranges from XXS-XXXL and is gender inclusive.

18 Happy Socks x The Phluid Project Big Dot Crew Sock Happy Socks Sizes 36-46 $16 See on Happy Socks As expected, Happy Socks’ are made even happier with a smattering of bold hues and fun Pride-ready prints. After already raising $160k for their annual efforts, this year, they’re partnering with InterPride, which will be the beneficiary of part of the collection’s proceeds.