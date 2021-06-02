Worn With Pride

18 Pride Clothing Collections That Are *Actually* Donating For Pride Month

No rainbow capitalism here!

Updated: 
Originally Published: 
2023 pride clothing collections
Courtesy of Savage x Fenty, Reebok, and Skagen
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

In light of recent events (*stares directly into camera*), I think I can speak for all of us when I say: f*ck rainbow capitalism. Employ LGBTQ+ people, protect LGBTQ+ people, and support LGBTQ+ people. End of story.

In the big year 2023, we are no longer shopping brands that stop after slapping a whimsical rainbow stripe on a $70 T-shirt. We need more. So as a nod to the LGBTQ+ community, many fashion brands have debuted Pride 2023 collections that give back to the community, instead of monetizing it.

The below list features only fashion companies that are accompanying their Pride 2023 collections with action, education, or monetary pledges. That being said, there’s no shortage of style. Customers can shop classic sneakers with a Pride-themed twist, cheeky totes that celebrate gayness, elevated timepieces encrusted in rainbow gems, and even festive lingerie.

Ahead, find 19 brands — UGG, Savage x Fenty, Dr. Martens, Levi’s, and beyond — that are not only creating Pride shoes, clothing, and jewelry in celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, but are also donating to the cause (and they didn’t pull their collections at the request of a few whiny extremists, ehem ehem).

1

Savage X Fenty

Colorblocked bustiers, mesh undies, and logo-clad loungewear line Savage X Fenty’s 2023 Pride collection. To launch the capsule, the brand partnered with the Clara Lionel Foundation, which was founded by Rihanna in 2012. Savage x Fenty will also be contributing to organizations making a difference in queer communities.

2

Levi’s

To support its Pride 2023 collection, which includes embroidered jackets, shirts, and hats, among others, Levi’s is making its annual $100k donation to Outright International, an organization working to advance human rights for LGBTQ+ communities globally.

3

UGG

In addition to UGG’s colorful pride collection (a must-watch every June), the brand will be donating $125k to the It Gets Better project, a non-profit that connects LGBTQ+ youth worldwide and inspires them through media programming and educational resources.

4

American Eagle

American Eagle’s Pride collection runs the gamut — from cheeky slogan tees to denim minis, and other outfit elements. Together with Aerie, the brand is donating $100k to the It Gets Better project.

5

Reebok

From Reebok’s Pride collection, shoppers can expect sports apparel and sneakers — including a rainbow-dotted iteration of the Emily Ratajkowski-approved Club C 85 shoe. Reebok is also pledging $15k to Whittier Street Health Center’s LGBTQ Youth Wellness program, which gives LGBTQ+ youth of color access to a variation of health services within the Greater Boston community.

6

Skagen

Skagen not only stocks Pride accessories, but adorable gifts like home decor and cute cards for the LGBTQ+ folks in your life. 100% of the proceeds through June 30, 2023 will be donated to Interpride, an international organization whose mission is to achieve legal, social, and cultural equity of sexual orientations, gender identities and expressions, and sex characteristics.

7

Teva

This year, Teva launched three new styles to commemorate Pride — all of which are brightly-colored stompers perfect for the outdoors. The label is also donating $20,000 to nonprofit one.n.ten’s Camp OUTdoors program, which is dedicated to teaching LGBTQ+ youth leadership skills in the outdoors.

8

Yitty

Inspired by Lizzo’s “Everybody’s Gay” comes Yitty’s “EVERY BODY’S GAY” Campaign, featuring T-shirts, activewear, and even a pair of denim shorts with cheeky cut-outs.

Aside from making financial contributions to the Los Angeles LGBT Center, which Yitty has previously partnered with, the brand will also offer in-person support at the 2023 Trans Pride LA, which the brand is sponsoring.

9

Dr. Martens

This year, Dr. Martens commissioned queer artists Loveis Wise and Fuyuki Kanai to give two classic boots Pride-themed updates. The 1460 boot, for example, got a manga-inspired makeover with illustrations of inclusive relationships.

Aside from launching meaningful new styles, Dr. Martens is also donating $200k to The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQIA+ youth.

10

DKNY

To celebrate everything Pride, DKNY called upon artist Tim Singleton to create a rainbow-hued “proud and empowered logo.” Aside from new products, the brand is continuing its partnership with the Hetrick Martin Institute, the oldest LGBTQ+ youth services organization in the US, for the fifth consecutive year. DKNY will be matching all donations made to HMI up to $25k.

11

Harper Wilde

Lingerie brand Harper Wilde dropped two products for Pride Month: a ribbed bralette that says “Queer love is infinite” and a “y’all means all” tote bag designed by queer illustrator Caitlin Blunnie. 100 percent of the proceeds will go to The Okra Project, a non-profit providing mutual aid support to Black trans people.

12

Saks Off Fifth

Saks Off 5th continues its partnership with The Phluid Phoundation, donating $50k to the group, which helps funnel partnerships with grassroots nonprofits. This year, the retailer is also partnering with For The Gworls, a Black, transgender-led collective, and its founder Asanni Armon. Both Phluid and For The Gworls will release exclusive capsule collections with Saks Off 5th.

13

Fossil

Since 2021, Fossil has donated a total of $278k to The Trevor Project. And this June, 100% of proceeds from the sale of their Pride collection will benefit the same group. The collection includes a watch, a ring, and a pendant.

14

Kohl’s

Kohl’s is releasing limited edition collections with queer-owned brands The Phluid Project (think: “You Do You” crop tees) and TomboyX (a line of gender-affirming underwear and sleepwear). The retailer is also donating $100k to The Trevor Project, its regular partner.

15

Converse

Converse has donated almost $2.5 million to LGBTQ+ organizations since 2015. For 2023, they’re teaming up with four organizations, including the It Gets Better Project and on-the-ground organizations like the Ali Forney Center, the art-focused Theater Offensive, and the Boston Alliance of Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, and Transgender Youth.

Like always, Converse has also released a generous array of rainbow-tinted sneakers, including this sparkly heeled pair. Too cute.

16

GUESS

In year three of partnering with The Trevor Project, GUESS continues its annual donation of $25k to the nonprofit. GUESS is also going the sparkly route with two new watches from the #WhatMakesYouSparkle Pride campaign — both bedecked with radiant crystals.

17

Hollister

Like last year, Hollister will be donating $250k to GLSEN, a group aimed at creating safer educational environments for LGBTQ+ youth in K-12 schools. The full pride collection ranges from XXS-XXXL and is gender inclusive.

18

Happy Socks x The Phluid Project

As expected, Happy Socks’ are made even happier with a smattering of bold hues and fun Pride-ready prints. After already raising $160k for their annual efforts, this year, they’re partnering with InterPride, which will be the beneficiary of part of the collection’s proceeds.

This article was originally published on