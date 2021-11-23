Iconic as Princess Diana’s style was as a whole, it’s her looks for the colder seasons that deserve special attention. Perhaps it’s her innate knack for layering or her simple love of a great oversized blazer or pair of high-waisted jeans, but Lady Di had cold weather dressing down to a science.

Whether she was wearing a black-tie dress and statement jewelry or sticking to her uniform of casual and tailored everyday wear, Princess Diana’s style never missed the mark — and it still inspires today. Moreover, with the resurgence of ’90s trends in every stylish girl’s closet these days, Lady Di’s style legacy is gaining more and more influence by the day.

So, now that the weather is starting to turn and your wardrobe is in dire need of a little bit of a seasonally appropriate makeover, might we suggest looking to one of the most iconic style mavens of this century?

Ahead, take a peek at Princess Diana’s best winter looks and shop them out for yourself. Your wardrobe will thank you.

Princess Diana’s Canadian Tuxedo Look Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images Upgrade your Canadian tuxedo game with a contrasting material, à la Princess Diana’s oversized leather bomber jacket.

Princess Diana’s Canadian Tuxedo Look Acid Wash Denim Shirt something navy $115 View product No matter the season, consider a lighter wash to brighten up your head-to-toe denim look.

Princess Diana’s Canadian Tuxedo Look London Straight Leg Jeans SLVRLAKE $320 View product Go for an easy fit, but not oversized, when it comes to finding the perfect pair of mom jeans.

Princess Diana’s Canadian Tuxedo Look Space Leather Jacket Nicole Miller $495 View product If you want to fully channel Lady Di, consider a leather jacket with an oversized bomber shape to wear on top of your denim-on-denim ensemble.

Princess Diana’s Little Black Dress Anwar Hussein/Hulton Archive/Getty Images For a look that works for work, parties, and everything in between, upgrade your go-anywhere little black dress with a longline blazer in a bright shade of blue.

Princess Diana’s Little Black Dress Lila Mini Dress Auguste The Label $169 $101 View product Keep it easy with a throw-on-and-go black dress that you can wear morning, noon, or night.

Princess Diana’s Little Black Dress Paula Puff Shoulder Blazer something navy $165 View product Brighten up your LBD with a bright blue blazer that’s longline in shape to mix up your proportions.

Princess Diana’s Layered Outfits Getty Images Princess Diana layered like a pro, mixing tailored basics, like a blazer and leather boots, with off-duty favorites like a sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Princess Diana’s Layered Outfits The Boyfriend Sweatshirt Almina Concept $128 View product Keep it cozy with a bright white sweatshirt, whether you’re styling it with the matching pants for at-home wear or switching it up with denim like Diana herself.

Princess Diana’s Layered Outfits Renzo Blazer AG Jeans $462 View product Top your sweatshirt with a tailored blazer, taking a cue from Princess Diana’s book, giving a more sophisticated appeal to your cosy athleisure top.