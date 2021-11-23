Iconic as Princess Diana’s style was as a whole, it’s her looks for the colder seasons that deserve special attention. Perhaps it’s her innate knack for layering or her simple love of a great oversized blazer or pair of high-waisted jeans, but Lady Di had cold weather dressing down to a science.
Whether she was wearing a black-tie dress and statement jewelry or sticking to her uniform of casual and tailored everyday wear, Princess Diana’s style never missed the mark — and it still inspires today. Moreover, with the resurgence of ’90s trends in every stylish girl’s closet these days, Lady Di’s style legacy is gaining more and more influence by the day.
So, now that the weather is starting to turn and your wardrobe is in dire need of a little bit of a seasonally appropriate makeover, might we suggest looking to one of the most iconic style mavens of this century?
Ahead, take a peek at Princess Diana’s best winter looks and shop them out for yourself. Your wardrobe will thank you.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.