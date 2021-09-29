While it’s always the season to borrow a thing or two from style icon Princess Diana, Autumn is a particularly apt time to do so. The British wardrobe was practically created for the fickle autumn weather and Diana was, of course, one of the best dressed in royal history. Chunky knits, corduroy pants, oversized blazers, and ’90s activewear mixed in with the rest? Her fans love every outfit. And you should get on board, too.

As it happens, it’s about time that you start focusing on your own Autumn wardrobe, as the first official day of the season is here. The first order of business? Identifying the Fall 2021 trends that Princess Diana wore so easily.

She wore winter whites like a pro, effortlessly slipped into everything from sweeping ballgowns to spandex shorts and sweats, and loved a mini dress topped with a longline blazer to play with proportions. The Princess was a master at transitional dressing, playing with proportions like sweatshirts and bike shorts, and long blazers and mini dresses.

But most notably, Lady Di never shied away from a controversial look. She fully embraced controversial ’80s trends like bike shorts and ‘ugly’ denim trends popularized in the 2000s like the Canadian tuxedo. She also completely rejected style rules, wearing white jeans long after Labor Day and well into the cold weather season.

Ahead, find 6 fall trends that you’re going to want to steal from Lady Di herself, asap. Happy shopping!

White Jeans

Forget everything your grandmother told you about when to wear white. No longer relegated to the summer months between Memorial and Labor Day, the bright, clean non-color can be worn all year long. As Diana proves, Fall and Winter whites are easily wearable when paired with classic cold-weather wears like a chunky knit wool or cashmere sweaters.

Sweatshirts & Blazers

Go sporty and tailored by taking a page out of Princess Diana’s book. One of her most iconic off-duty looks was a graphic crewneck sweatshirt, straight leg jeans, and an oversized blazer on top. She finished it off with a pair of mid-calf boots to keep it more bohemian than preppy.

Bike Shorts

For your casual days, go for the Princess Diana trend that’s at the forefront of the ’90s resurgence these days: bike shorts and an oversized sweater or sweatshirt. By mixing and matching the tight bottoms and a slouchy top, you create the perfect laidback look. It’s one Diana always loved for crisp Fall days.

Fair Isle Sweaters

The ’70s and ’80s trend is here to stay, especially when you’re emulating the chic and preppy British wardrobe of the late Lady Di. With a pair of classic khakis or jeans, a fair isle knit gives you an easy way to add fun patterns and colors to an otherwise minimal cold weather wardrobe.

Denim On Denim

Denim is an all-the-time wardrobe essential, but there’s something so fresh and new about Fall denim trends. This season, opt for the 2000s Canadian tuxedo look, like Princess Diana often chose, topping it with a leather jacket to add a varying texture.

Blazer & Mini Dress

Princess Diana was a huge fan of mixing proportions, especially when it came to the layering techniques of transitional seasons. This year, consider taking a cue from the style icon and topping your little black dress with a longline blazer that hits just above the hemline of your frock.