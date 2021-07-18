Style

8 Of Diana's Fave Beauty Products You Can Still Buy Today

The Princess of Wales was reportedly a big fan of Clarins.

FRANCE - NOVEMBER 09: Diana, Princess Of Wales, Wearing A White And Blue Lace And Sequin Evening Coat-dress Designed By Catherine Walker For A Dinner At The Chateau De Chambord During Her Official Visit To France. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images
By Sophie McEvoy

Like many people, Princess Diana swore by a dozen or so beauty products to accentuate her natural beauty. And with the help of her longtime friend and makeup artist Mary Greenwell, the two created some of her most memorable royal looks.

According to Greenwell, Diana absolutely loved experimenting with products to achieve neutral, glowy looks. One of her most famous go-to’s was blue eyeliner which would make her eyes even more piercingly blue. Greenwell was the one to put this trend to bed, however, as she thought “beiges and browns are just so much prettier,” she explained to told Yahoo! News. “[Diana] felt no need to be showy, so she kept her makeup subtle and appropriate for the occasion.”

And it seems Diana’s tendency to opt for a more natural look has become a popular trend in 2021, with many influencers opting for dewy skin and neutral tones to enhance their beauty, much like the Princess of Wales did in the ’80s and ’90s.

While the majority of Diana’s beauty faves are discontinued, there are still a handful that you can experiment with and implement into your regime. So here are some of Princess Diana’s favourite beauty products that you can still buy today.

By Terry Baume de Rose

By Terry

Described as an “intensely nourishing lip balm”, By Terry’s Baume de Rose is the perfect base for a subtle, neutral lipstick shade. Greenwell liked to use this balm on Diana to avoid dry lips. “I always do this, whoever it is, whatever time of year, wherever I am because by the time you get to the mouth later, you don’t want it to be dry,” she told Good Housekeeping.

Yves Saint Laurent Fusion Ink Cushion Foundation SPF23, B10

John Lewis

Greenwell’s go-to foundation for Diana was Max Factor Sheer Genius Foundation in Honey Touch, which she used for her engagement photo. Sheer Genius has been discontinued for a while now, but according to Online Personal Stylist there was another foundation Diana would use from time to time – Yves Saint Laurent’s Fusion Ink Cushion Foundation. This product is designed for on-the-go use, and offers a “cool, fresh sensation when applied” through its sponge applicator.

Lancôme Hypnôse L’Absolu De Noir Mascara

Lancôme Paris

Diana had the most beautiful lashes, and to accentuate them further Greenwell would use a combination of products. As demonstrated by the makeup artist for influencer Lisa Eldridge, Greenwell would prep Diana’s lashes with a base by Sensai, followed by a black Sensai mascara to get right into the roots. To bring Diana’s lashes “up and out”, Greenwell finishes off the look with Lancôme’s Hypnôse L’Absolu De Noir Mascara. This product actually launched after Diana’s passing but, as Greenwell explains in the video, it is simply a more modern version of the one she used originally.

Tom Ford Brow Sculptor 3g

Selfridges & Co

Greenwell would often style Diana’s eyebrows immediately after applying a primer, and would brush them upwards to use them as a guide for the rest of the look. Instead of using a pencil to fill them in, she would opt for a brow gel by Tom Ford to keep them in place so they would look as natural as possible. Again, Diana’s passing pre-dates this product launch but Greenwell’s original product was the equivalent of its time.

Clarins Skin Illusion

Clarins

Diana was reportedly a huge fan of Clarins, and their Satin Finish Foundation was her ultimate go-to. This product has since been discontinued, but beauty site Beauticate recommends opting for their Skin Illusion foundation as it has a similar “my skin but better effect” formula. According to Beauticate, Diana would also use their Camomile Toning Lotion as part of her skincare routine, as well as their eye gel and multi-active day cream.

Quelques Fleurs l’Original Eau de Parfum 30ml

Penhaligon’s Bluebell Eau de Toilette 100ml

Penhaligon’s

Staying on the floral theme, Penhaligon’s Bluebell Eau de Toilette was another scent loved by Diana. The perfume, which is “a citrus floral with notes of lily of the valley, rose, jasmine, and a touch of clove.” Meghan Markle is also a fan of this particular mix of scents, with her favourite perfume Wild Bluebell by Jo Malone also having a citrus base with notes of lily of the valley, jasmine, and clove.

Sebastian Moulding Mud