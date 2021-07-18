8 Of Diana's Fave Beauty Products You Can Still Buy Today

Like many people, Princess Diana swore by a dozen or so beauty products to accentuate her natural beauty. And with the help of her longtime friend and makeup artist Mary Greenwell, the two created some of her most memorable royal looks.

According to Greenwell, Diana absolutely loved experimenting with products to achieve neutral, glowy looks. One of her most famous go-to’s was blue eyeliner which would make her eyes even more piercingly blue. Greenwell was the one to put this trend to bed, however, as she thought “beiges and browns are just so much prettier,” she explained to told Yahoo! News. “[Diana] felt no need to be showy, so she kept her makeup subtle and appropriate for the occasion.”

And it seems Diana’s tendency to opt for a more natural look has become a popular trend in 2021, with many influencers opting for dewy skin and neutral tones to enhance their beauty, much like the Princess of Wales did in the ’80s and ’90s.

While the majority of Diana’s beauty faves are discontinued, there are still a handful that you can experiment with and implement into your regime. So here are some of Princess Diana’s favourite beauty products that you can still buy today.

