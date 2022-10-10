It can be hard to pick a favorite shade for your eye makeup looks, but there’s just something about purple eyeliner that stands out from the rest. (The shade is often referred to as the color of royalty, after all.)
From inky, almost-black plum to neon violet, the options are endless when it comes to purple eyeliner looks and finding a specific shade to complement your eye color. You can go bold with a high-contrast, negative space look; you can do a smokey liner look if you want a minimal look that’s perfect for fall; you can also draw on intricate shapes for an artist, graphic eyeliner look.
Interested in giving the regal color a try for yourself? To help inspire some ideas (and show how truly versatile the hue can be), below are 18 purple eyeliner looks to save to your makeup mood board.