If you’re looking for a functional purse alternative that won’t get in the way of your daily activities — whether that’s running out for coffee, heading to work, or attending a special event — you’ve come to the right place. From minimalist phone purses to surprisingly chic belt bags, these purse alternatives offer a hands-free experience that comfortably fit all the essentials (and sometimes more).

How To Shop For Purse Alternatives

Here’s a quick rundown of four clever purse alternatives you can choose from. The right one for you will mostly come down to how much you’re planning to carry with you, and what style will be most comfortable to carry.

Phone purses: For true minimalists who can’t be bothered with the bulk of a big purse, opting for a compact phone purse is one easy solution. Since they usually have a crossbody style, phone purses are a no-fuss way to carry around just the essentials — namely, your cell phone, credit card, keys, and perhaps your favorite lip gloss. These options run the gamut from sleek leather options for daily wear to sparkly ones for a fancy event.

Belt bags: Also known as fanny packs, these once-again-trendy bags can be worn around the waist or across the chest thanks their adjustable straps. Whether you prefer classic nylon or chic faux-croc, belt bags are a small, lightweight purse alternative with a bit more room than phone purses, and they're equally appropriate for festivals as they are an after-work cocktail.

Wristlets: The smallest option available, wristlets are essentially wearable wallets, ideal for running out for a quick errand or to walk the dog. That said, these minimalist pieces are available in a wide array of designs and styles, some of which are polished enough to take with you out to dinner.

Backpacks: Available in a range of sizes and styles, backpacks will be your best friend if you're after a spacious bag that won't bog you down. Since the weight is evenly distributed across your back and shoulders, they can cause less physical strain than purses. The options below are more sophisticated than your standard school backpack, so you can swap them out for a traditional purse even if you're heading somewhere that calls for polish, like the office or a more casual dinner.

Regardless of why you’re choosing to opt for a purse alternative, these are the best ones from each category listed above, all of which offer a no-fuss, hands-free experience. And if you want to ditch a bag altogether, you’ll also find a pair of leggings with an incredible number of pockets.

The Best Phone Purses

1. This Luxe Phone Purse Made From Genuine Leather

This surprisingly spacious crossbody bag made from soft genuine leather will have bulky purse haters breathing a sigh of relief. Beneath the flap, you’ll find several compartments to help keep you organized, including three large enough to hold an iPhone 14 Pro Max. Despite its small size, this bag has pockets galore, including several card slots and a back zipper pocket in addition to the main zipper compartment and open phone pocket, all secured with a magnetic closure. Plus, the matching leather strap is adjustable, so you’re free to customize the length.

Positive review: “This is great for times when you don’t want to carry a large purse. I use it for my cellphone, ID, credit card, cash and keys. Originally, I bought it to use when I go walking or hiking and don’t want to leave my purse in the car, but I find I’m using it almost every day.”

Colors: 39 | Material: Leather

2. A Minimalist Phone Purse With A Zippered Wallet

Perfect for strolling over to your local coffee shop or running out for errands, this compact, faux-leather crossbody bag with an adjustable strap is for all the minimalists out there. The zipper opens up to reveal a bifold wallet boasting 10 card slots, two clear slots for your ID, and two slots to stash some cash. There’s also a smaller zipper pocket in back for change. And of course, there’s a dedicated sleeve for your phone, which can fit any smartphone measuring 6.5 inches or less, like the iPhone XS Max or Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

Positive review: “I personally LOVE these. I hate carrying big bags by can never fit my wallets in the smaller ones. This is everything I need and take with me everywhere! Wallet, phone, and I can just hoop my keys in! I love it so much I got it in two other colors!”

Colors: 20 | Material: Faux Leather

3. A Glitzy Rhinestone Phone Purse With A Chain-Link Strap

If there’s one place you probably don’t want to show up carrying a big ol’ purse, it’s a fancy event. Enter this bedazzled crossbody bag. Equally useful for dancing away at a club, this sparkly rhinestone-studded bag is just the right size for essentials, like some cash, a phone (it can fit larger models like an iPhone 7 Plus), and a lipstick. The chain is detachable, so you can also use it as a wallet inside another, larger bag.

Positive review: “Beautiful bag. I got this to wear to a wedding and it was perfect! Holds my iPhone XR but not much else.”

Colors: 6 | Material: Polyester, Satin, Rhinestone

The Best Belt Bags

4. A Belt Bag That Shoppers Say Looks Like Lululemon & Comes In 64 Colors

According to Amazon shoppers, this belt bag is reminiscent of the popular version Lululemon makes, except it’s more affordable and actually in stock. It has a simple and modern design and luxe accents like gold hardware and a silky, adjustable strap that ranges from 22.5 to 54 inches. It has two larger zipper compartments and two smaller ones, plus three card slots so you don’t even have to bring a wallet. Since it’s made from water-resistant nylon, this bag is both durable and easy to clean. Best of all, it’s available in 64 colors — and it’s a cult favorite in its own right, earning almost 9,000 five-star ratings.

Positive review: “I was in the market for the completely sold-out Lulu fanny but couldn’t find one. However, I’m SO glad I didn’t. This one is super cute. My daughter has the Lulu one and doing a direct comparison, I like this one better. More storage pockets/zippers. Love the front zipper - perfect for car keys and chapstick. Highly recommend!”

Colors: 64 | Material: Nylon

5. A Super-Popular Belt Bag For A Great Price

This belt bag has earned more than 32,000 five-star ratings and best-seller status on Amazon. Reviewers agree it’s comfortable enough to wear all day and plenty spacious, since it has four pockets to chose from, all of which are zippered for extra security. Made from a durable and water-resistant fabric and with an adjustable strap that fits waists up to 50 inches, this belt bag is built to brave the elements, whether that’s a three-day music festival or an intense hike. Plus, it has a hole for wired headphones.

Positive review: “Perfect price point and manageable size for when I’m off to yoga or a hike and don’t need a full purse with me. Fits my keys, wallet, phone and chapstick with a little room to spare. Probably big enough for a water bottle if you don’t intend to put anything else in there except for keys. Great adjustable strap for any size body.”

Colors: 33 | Material: Polyester

6. This Textured Faux-Leather Belt Bag That’s So Stylish

If you’re someone that values fashion as much as function, then you’ll love this chic belt bag. This “fancy belt bag,” as one reviewer put it, has plenty of space for essentials without feeling too bulky, thanks to several zippered pockets. Since this bag has a buckled strap as opposed to a clip, it offers a more stylish, belt-like aesthetic (the length can be adjusted from 22.75 to 42.5 inches long). Plus, it comes in two textures — faux crocodile or faux snakeskin — and a range of colors to complement your wardrobe.

Positive review: “I have been traveling with this belt bag for 2 years. It is THE best and I can’t tell you how many people I’ve recommended it to. I can fit my iPhone with otter box, passport, wallet (small), sunglasses, chapstick, and a little bottle of sunscreen in here. I have absolutely stuffed this thing time and time again and it’s held up SO well. I’ve walked 10+ miles around cities in this, taken it on a bike and it’s still in excellent condition. Highly recommend!”

Colors: 8 | Material: Faux Leather

The Best Wristlets

7. This Envelope-Style Wristlet That Comes In So Many Patterns & Textures

With its sleek, envelope-style silhouette, this versatile wristlet is small enough to not weigh you down, but it’s actually large enough to fit your phone, including larger models like the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, plus a few extras like “a couple credit cards, lipstick,” and “some gum/flossers,” according to one customer. Inside the main zippered compartment there’s a small zip pocket and six card slots as well as an additional zippered pocket on the outside. The version above is made of genuine pebbled leather in a lovely beige color, but it comes in dozens of other versions as well, from Chanel-inspired tweed to a chic raffia.

Positive review: “I needed a leather clutch for an event and this was perfect! It is soft, has enough room for just what I need plus the strap so I can be hands free!”

Colors: 37 | Material: Leather, Cotton

8. A Wallet Wristlet With A Decorative Tassel

This wristlet is basically a wallet, except you can carry it on its own, no purse needed. It’s equipped with 12 card slots, four pockets for cash, and a zippered pocket in the center. You may even be able to fit a phone inside if you remove the case (one shopper wrote that it accommodated their iPhone 12 Pro Max), or you can slide it into open pocket at the front. The sleek vegan leather, luxe gold hardware, and decorative tassel make this wristlet a stylish option for those who really just want to carry around the essentials.

Positive review: “This is the exact wallet I’ve been looking for. It’s got room and plenty of space you don’t have to carry an entire purse or backpack if you don’t want to. It’s got a spot on the outside to put your phone in (at least that’s what I do.)”

Colors: 13 | Material: Faux Leather

9. This Best-Selling Card Holder Wristlet With A Cute Bracelet

For the true minimalists out there, opt for this cute wristlet consisting of a compact card holder. Apart from several card slots and an ID window, this wristlet also has a small zippered compartment for cash or even a key. But if you prefer, you can also hook your keys onto the tassel charm. The bangle-inspired wrist loop is a stylish touch; some styles in the listing have a beaded wrist loop for a more jewelry-inspired vibe.

Positive review: “So convenient to grab and go with everything at your fingertips - cards/cash/coins/keys/etc. The wrist bracelet works well too, meaning it frees up your hands/pockets. I love grabbing just this and my phone to run quick errands.”

Colors: 27 | Material: Faux Leather

10. An Elegant Mesh Wristlet Perfect For Special Events

This elegant wristlet is perfect special events. Small and stylish, this pouch-style wristlet is made from chic, beaded metallic mesh with a smooth satin lining. It has enough room to fit everything you need for a night out, including your smartphone, small wallet, keys, and a few bits of makeup that you can store in the small interior pocket. A magnetic clasp keeps everything safely tucked inside, and you can loop one handle under the other for a trendy (and even more secure) look.

Positive review: “I love this bag! Bought it for a wedding and it served me well. You can put it around your wrist which is so pretty. Held my iPhone & several other small things and kept a nice shape. Beading is so pretty. An A+ purchase”

Colors: 5 | Material: Mesh

The Best Backpacks

11. This Cult-Favorite Mini Backpack That Comes In Over 40 Colors

Known for its distinct rectangular shape and notable fox logo, this smaller version of Fjällräven’s beloved Kanken backpack is just the right size for everyday use. Made from the brand’s signature Vinylon F fabric, which is lightweight, water-resistant, and extra-durable, this backpack is roomy enough to fit an iPad or 10-inch laptop, despite its compact size. A front pocket is perfect for storing smaller items, while two side pockets can hold a water bottle or umbrella. Use the adjustable straps to wear it as backpack, or carry it as a tote using the two top handles. Plus, it’s available in 42 cute colors, including brights, neutrals, color block, and some with rainbow details.

Positive review: “Some days I don't feel like carrying around a purse and this is a perfect alternative. I love wearing this when I'm out shopping so I can actually use my arms! Its surprisingly roomy, [..] This has quickly become my favorite ‘purse.’”

Colors: 42 | Material: Vinylon F

12. This Stylish Faux-Leather Backpack With A Designated Laptop Sleeve

Spacious and stylish, this faux-leather backpack features a roomy main compartment with some small zippered pockets and open pouches, and on the outside, there are two open pockets on either side, an easy access front pocket, plus a discreet one in the back. There’s also a padded sleeve to protect any laptop measuring up to 13 inches (or 15 inches if you choose the larger option). And you can easily spot what you’re looking for thanks to the doctor bag-inspired opening. Adjustable padded straps are the finishing touch to this chic backpack.

Positive review: “I love this bag. I bought this for travel but ended up using it for work. The color is great for summer, very subtle pink. It has a huge opening, pockets for small things, laptop, easy access to important items and comfortable to carry. It also stands alone when you put it down which is a big plus for me. I would recommend this bag for anyone who just wants a cute, useful bag.”

Colors: 9 | Material: Faux Leather

13. A Smaller Backpack With Tons Of Compartments

Large enough to fit a Kindle or iPad, this backpack is made from a water-resistant and lightweight nylon that won’t weigh you down. It also has an impressive amount of pockets, including three main compartments with pouches and organizers, a secret zipper in the back, and two open pockets on either side ideal for storing water bottles or umbrellas. Plus, it has sturdy zippers that one reviewer noted “makes it look more expensive.”

Positive review: “I bought this for Disneyland and it was perfect. Holds little personal items, sunscreen, small purchases, snacks, light jacket or hoodie for cooler evenings. I love the seatbelt material straps that are very strong and smooth, almost shiny. A nice blend of practical and roomy with cute styling, especially with the gold zippers. [...] I have other backpacks for other purposes; this is more of a purse substitute for me.”

Colors: 10 | Material: Nylon

14. This Mini Backpack With A Cute Pom Pom Charm

This mini backpack offers enough room to pack some extra essentials for the day, but it’s small enough for a long day on your feet without straining your shoulders like a purse might. It’s also a lot more stylish than your typical backpack, thanks to its soft faux leather material, small front pocket with a tassel zipper, and an adorable pom pom charm. You can also store items in either of the two side pockets or in the small open pocket inside the main compartment (which happens to fit an iPad mini, as one reviewer wrote). Lastly, the adjustable straps make for a comfortable fit.

Positive review: “LOVE!! I bought this for traveling through the airport. I hate taking my purse with while flying but hate not having a bag or purse when I get to my destination. This little bag is perfect. It has a large pocket inside. Fits a normal sized wallet, sanitizer, masks, wet wipes and snacks.. it will definitely fit normal purse items. Has adjustable straps too which is great. I would definitely buy again”

Colors: 7 | Material: Faux Leather

Also Nice: A Pair of Leggings With 6 Pockets That Lets You Go Totally Bag-Free

If you’re heading somewhere that calls for a fully bag-free experience, you can opt for these high-waisted leggings with pockets galore. Specifically, there are two open pockets on either side that are big enough to fit a phone, plus two zippered pockets on both sides, and two waistband pockets for small things like your keys or credit card. Available in two lengths, these moisture-wicking leggings have four-way stretch that’ll keep you comfortable while you dash out for a run, errands, or even brunch — all while remaining totally unencumbered by a bag.

Positive review: “Love, love, love all the pockets! There are two pockets on each side, one that does zip and one that doesn't. This allows me to put my car keys, license, and anything else I don't want to lose while jogging or hiking. the one that doesn't zip is still deep and tight enough to hold my cell phone without it going anywhere. No other leggings that I own have so many pockets. The quality is great, not to thick and not too thin either. Stretchy and very soft.”

Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 11 | Material: 76% Polyester, 24% Spandex