Like many young women who came of age during the early aughts, Bianca Quiñones has an UGG story.

“I used to beg my mom for a pair,” the 23-year-old singer-songwriter and producer, commonly known as QUIñ, tells Bustle. “I finally got the grey high boots when I was a teenager. I wore them with everything.”

It’s a full circle moment, then, for QUIñ to front UGG’s Spring/Summer 2021 campaign. The new collection reimagines UGG staples, like the Fluff Yeah slide and Marlene Jacket, in a vibrant striped print called “Cali Collage.”

But QUIñ's still rocking classic neutrals. “I love a monochrome moment and I love tans and browns,” she says. “I’m throwing on my favorite brown leggings, a brown tank, and the hoodie to match. Original chestnut brown UGGs on the feet, of course, and my cute little cheetah-print mask — wallet, keys, easy.”

The UGG campaign is a family affair: Joining QUIñ are her sisters and fellow artists Blair and Bailey. “I immediately requested to do this family style, and it worked out perfectly,” QUIñ says.

QUIñ's love for art and family are inextricably tied together. Born in Los Angeles, she started singing and performing when she was young, inspired by her parents who are also musicians and artists.

“I just approach my creative projects straight from the heart and through my imagination,” QUIñ says. “So as I explore myself more and more, and put the pieces of my roots together, and really feel into my cultures, the music just grows with it. The more I learn about myself, the more I’m able to apply to my stories.”

Get to know more about Quiñones with her Bustle Booth questionnaire below:

What’s your coffee order?

Matcha green tea latte with coconut milk and a lil’ vanilla.

What are the saved weather locations on your phone?

LA. Maui. Cape Town. Pasadena. New York. Big Bear Mountain.

What’s your sign?

Scorpio sun, Pisces moon, Cancer rising.

Favorite overused movie quote?

“Get that corn outta my face.” — Nacho Libre

What was your favorite cartoon as a kid?

Scooby Doo.

What’s one movie or TV show you're currently obsessed with?

Scooby Doo still.

Who is your celebrity idol?

I admire Miss Erykah Badu and all the women who helped me find my voice.

If you had to be on a reality TV show, what would it be?

It would be one I totally make up of me and my family traveling and making stuff together.

Go-to karaoke song?

“So Good” by Destiny’s Child.

What’s something that’s inspiring you lately?

Getting up before the sun rises.

What is something you would want people to say about you?

That I spread love and light everywhere I go.

