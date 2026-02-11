New York Fashion Week is already off to a stellar start — and it hasn’t even *officially* begun. As is tradition, Ralph Lauren showed a day ahead of this season’s CFDA calendar, which runs from Feb. 11 through 16. Immediately, the heritage brand set the tone for the coming week with a fashion extravaganza of looks that evoked the brand’s DNA and a supermodel sighting on the runway.

Gigi Hadid led the charge, opening the show that spotlighted clothes for women with an adventurous streak. The label’s signature tailoring and artisanal approach were married with a cacophony of textures, including luxe jacquards, tweeds, velvets, shearlings, and even a hint of chainmail — all imagined in rich, earthy palettes for fall.

Just as scene-stealing was the A-list front row, occupied by the likes of Anne Hathaway, Ariana DeBose, and Lili Reinhart. Naturally, their looks just about rivaled the runway’s.

Anne Hathaway

The Devil Wears Prada star unleashed her inner Andy Sachs (post-makeover) when she arrived in a sheer halter-neck gown with draping throughout. For added glam, she threw on a feathery stole and further accessorized with Bulgari accents, including a clutch and a bevy of jewels.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lana Del Rey

The singer was the personification of Western romanticism. She wore a flouncy white crop top paired with a floral-embroidered cream skirt (romance) and threw on some rougher pieces, including a vintage-inspired brown leather jacket, riding boots, and a tasseled leather bag.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

A Ralph Lauren front-row regular, the Oscar winner kept it cool in tailoring, rocking a boxy blazer, crisp white button-down, and a black necktie. She paired it with the essence of Americana — jeans and a statement buckle belt.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lili Reinhart

A masterclass in pairing textures, the Riverdale alum wore a gray-brown tweed blazer — worn sans bra for a plunging moment — with a fringed black leather maxi skirt. She also cinched her waist with a leather belt and carried a brown bag with a chain strap.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rebecca Hall & Morgan Spector

Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector proved they were a fashion power couple: she in a white-on-white sparkly button-down and patchwork maxi skirt, and he in a New York Yankees varsity jacket and black trousers.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meanwhile, On The Runway...

While Hadid technically wasn’t a guest, her two runway looks were jaw-dropping standouts. Her first was when she opened the show in brown tweed co-ords layered over a black turtleneck top, while her second was a Joan of Arc-esque brown velvet gown with bedazzled chainmail-style sleeves. Styled with a big leather belt, it served medievalcore.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2

Another show for the books.