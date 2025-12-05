Wine-Colored Bags Are The Most Indulgent Trend This Holiday Season

Vivid cherry reds may have dominated in 2024, but winter 2025 is all about a deeper, richer, and more decadent hue: wine.

Shades of burgundy are neutral enough to easily incorporate into anyone’s cold-weather rotation, as they’re basically one step away from brown, autumn’s staple color. And done right, they offer maximum payoff. Fall/Winter 2025 runways, including Burberry’s, Alaïa’s, Erdem’s, and Louis Vuitton’s, were testaments to this display.

However, the biggest showstoppers during fashion week weren’t the head-to-toe oxblood ensembles; they were wine-tinted handbags that lent an air of sophistication to each ensemble they accompanied. Recall the pop of red against an all-black set at Fendi or a high-gloss burgundy bag against tri-color tweeds at Chanel.

If you’re looking for an everyday bag on the more approachable end of the price spectrum, consider the highly coveted Polo ID Bag from Ralph Lauren. The equestrian-inspired accessory, with its dual-compartment saddle silhouette, is a quietly elegant accoutrement that has fashion girls like Jennifer Lawrence and Joey King hooked. It’s adaptable, transforming from a shoulder bag to a croissant-shaped wristlet, and it’s versatile enough to take from day to night. What more can you ask for in a purse?

If you prefer other arm candy styles, like a trendy east-west or a belted tote, most it bags are already being reimagined in burgundy, such as the Miu Miu Arcadie, the Y2K revival Prada Re-Edition, and the Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7. If you need an even bigger push to invest, the color trend will continue through the next year, evidenced on Chanel and Saint Laurent’s Spring/Summer 2026 runways.

And if you plan on clinking merlot-filled glasses with friends and family this holiday season, why not match your bag with your preferred vino? Styling has never been more delicious.