The day has finally come, Rare Beauty lovers and Selena Gomez stans alike ... The cult-favorite brand that has quickly become a TikTok mainstay is having its first Family & Friends Sale ever (and it officially starts today). You might want to hurry up.

If you’re new to the viral brand, first of all — where have you been the past few years? But no judgment here — here’s a briefing on everything you need to know. Since its initial launch in 2020, the brand has managed to create 48 shades of its ever-popular foundation, had its best selling liquid blush become a new standard for products with seriously high pigment, and most recently, the brand has launched the Kind Words collection, which features 10 lip liners with 10 matching lipsticks. What’s more? It continues to create buzzy, innovative products, dropping a truly lit-from-within tinted moisturizer for the minimalist, “no-makeup makeup” gworls (which I just so happened to review here).

And in true Selena Gomez form, the always outspoken advocate and Rare Beauty founder herself is on a serious mission to make the world a happier and safer place, and found a way to give back. One percent of all brand profits will go towards supporting mental health.

To shop all things Rare, jump over to www.rarebeauty.com and enter the discount code FRIENDS20 at checkout for 20 percent off your goodies. This ultra rare offer (see what I did there?) will only be valid up until August 13 at 11:59pm PT. I, for one, will be snagging a new matte liquid eyeliner.

This offer excludes eGift Cards, bundle sets and the Liquid Touch Multi-Tasking Sponge. Limited to US and Canada residents 13 and over at one use per customer.