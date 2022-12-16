Selena Gomez’s Latest Beauty Drop Is Guaranteed To Give You A Festive Glow

Since finally launching on British soil early last year, Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty has illustrated from the very start that not all celebrity brands are created equal. While last year’s flurry of launches from famous faces may have left many consumers feeling ‘meh,’ Rare Beauty’s curated selection of feel-good makeup treats has delighted even the most hard-to-impress of beauty lovers.

Within a year of launching at Space NK, the sell-out brand has secured its status as a beauty favourite. Now the collection of spectrum-spanning shades, luxe textures, and hardworking formulas are about to be bolstered with the launch of two brand-new complexion boosters. At the heart of Rare beauty is ‘My Mind & Me’ star Gomez’s mission to promote self-acceptance by challenging mainstream beauty standards. This means that, not only do the new offerings promise healthy radiance as opposed to filtered perfection, like the rest of the range, they’re designed to complement a range of skin tones.

If you’re fan of the brand’s radiance-boosting Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation, then you’ll love the new Rare Beauty Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter whose smooth, gossamer textured powder formula glistens with dewiness. Team with the Rare Beauty Precision Highlighter Brush and dispense anywhere you want to illuminate. Thanks to an infusion of microshimmers – which promise to sync to your skin’s natural tones – it delivers a glass-like sheen onto a multitude of complexions. Meanwhile, the Positive Light Under Eye Brightener was inspired by Gomez’s need to brighten and refresh underneath her eyes. The product’s formula blends anti-inflammatory white peony and hydrating vitamin E, with a light-reflecting ‘fit-to-flex’ pigment. Delivered in a cooling metal applicator, it has everything needed to brighten and depuff.

But, of course, there’s lots of other exciting beauty launches where that came from. Read on for four more launchces that deserve to be on your Christmas wishlist.

