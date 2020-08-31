Here's Every Product In Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Line

Selena Gomez announced her beauty line, Rare Beauty, back in early February — and now, its first products have been revealed, including those 48 foundation shades.

The brand, slated to launch at Sephora and on Rare Beauty's website Sept. 3, features products in nearly every beauty category. The largest items in the lineup, the Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation ($29) and Concealer ($19), feature 48 shades.

Beyond those products, Gomez is also launching an illuminating primer, a liquid blush in eight shades, a stick highlighter in eight shades, and a four-in-one mist designed to set, refresh, hydrate, and prime the skin. There's also a Blot & Glow Touch-Up Kit — a refillable compact with blotting papers and powder-infused puff.

As for the eyes, Rare Beauty is debuting a matte black liquid liner pen and a two-part brow product featuring a pencil at one end and a gel at the other. For lips, the brand is dropping an eight-shade lip balm range and 12 shades of matte liquid lipstick.

Aside from beauty products, Rare Beauty is also launching tools, including foundation and concealer brushes, as well as a sponge.

Prices for the brand are affordable and begin at $14 for the sponge and top out at $29 for the foundation.