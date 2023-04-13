“Whoever said orange is the new pink was seriously disturbed” — Reese Witherspoon designing her new swimwear collection, probably.

Her Nashville-based brand Draper James has just released its first-ever swim line and the Legally Blonde influence is palpable. Though the brand’s style is decidedly southern-sweet, this summertime capsule collection is embellished with design details you’d associate with Witherspoon’s fashion-savvy on-screen persona, Elle Woods. Playful prints, femme ruffles, and vivid candy colors elevate the simple silhouettes.

Available to shop now (just in time for Memorial Day weekend), fans can peruse one and two-piece styles ranging from high-rise bikinis to all-coverage rash guards to 2000s-era tankinis — plus, coordinating cover-ups and sunnies to match.

Naturally, much of the line comes washed in a bubblegum pink print, punctuated with Stargazer Lillies for a touch of tropical flare. When paired with the brand’s other offerings (like structured bags and metallic sandals), looks could easily have been pulled from Woods’ fuchsia-forward wardrobe.

Each swimsuit comes equipped with SPF 50+ protection embedded in the fabric for all-over UV protection. Shoppable in sizes XS-3X, prices range from $70 for bikini bottoms to $128 for a maxi skirt/cover-up (it does double duty). Shop the full range on the brand’s website.