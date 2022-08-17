Shoppers, rejoice! Reformation is bringing you their end of summer sale, and if you haven’t spent all of your money taking a dreamy European summer vacay, then prepare to empty your wallet on flowy floral print dresses, super-soft loungewear, influencer-approved workout sets — everything your closet is hungry for this season.

Reformation is a favorite of celebs like Jennifer Coolidge, Sarah Jessica Parker, Blake Lively, and Hailey Bieber. Jennifer Lopez was even spotted rocking several Reformation looks during her honeymoon in Paris. The Los Angeles-based sustainable brand is not only certified Climate Neutral, but has also made a commitment to be Climate Positive by 2025, so you can re-up your wardrobe without the enduring existential crisis of impending climate disaster (*laugh/cries in millennial doom*).

If you were keeping your fingers crossed for a Labor Day sale, you won’t have to wait that long for some solid discounts. With pieces up to 40 percent off, you can finally snag that celeb-approved ’fit you’ve had your eye on all summer. Literal pages and pages of sale picks, including plus-size options from 1X-3X, will have you filling your online shopping cart in no time, debating if you need that workout set in all three colors (the answer is yes, BTW).

Check out some picks from the sale below, and shop it in full on TheReformation.com.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.