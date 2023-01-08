Reviewers Are Obsessed With These Chic Pieces That Don't Cling To Your Body & Look Good On Everyone

When you want to create a chic look, you don’t necessarily need to reach for slim-fitting pants and restrictive tops. A snuggly sweater, loose-fitting blouse, or flowy skirt can be both comfy and stylish, and Amazon has a plethora of options that won’t cling. Best of all, reviewers agree that these pieces can make you look and feel amazing.

Don’t get me wrong, spandex and elastane are great when the mood or occasion strikes, but when you feel like wearing something that’s not tight-fitting or clingy, that’s when the pieces on this list shine. And whether you’re looking to do a complete closet overhaul or just want to add a few comfy standbys, there’s a wide variety of picks to choose from. Pullover sweaters are both stylish and cozy, while flowy skirts and dresses are great to have on hand for dressier occasions. Loungy basics and oversize T-shirts are perfect for chill days, and wide-leg yoga pants are the comfy substitution you never knew you needed. Some trendy cotton joggers may fit the bill, and versatile cardigans are a great addition to any outfit.

So, it is possible to have to best of both worlds when it comes to clothing that’s both fashionable and comfortable — and I’ve rounded up some of Amazon’s most popular pieces to help get you started.

1 These Airy Palazzo Pants With A Pleated Design Tronjori Palazzo Pants Amazon $34 See On Amazon Comfort is the name of the game with these trendy, wide-leg palazzo pants that feature a high waist, pleating in the front, and an elastic waistband in the back. The slanted pockets are comfy and convenient, and the medium-weight polyester fabric is machine-washable for easy cleaning. Colors include mocha (pictured above), black, and checkered plaid. Sizes: X-Small — 2X, including short lengths | Colors and styles: 32

2 A Button-Down Maxi Dress That’s Effortlessly Chic GGUHHU Button-Down Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This versatile, long-sleeved button-down dress is so easy to dress up or down, and there are side pockets to maximize comfort. The chic dress is made from breathable 100% cotton with white buttons that provide a stylish accent. “I have gotten so many compliments! It looks amazing!” raved one Amazon shopper. Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors and styles: 16

3 These Casual Joggers With Zippered Side Pockets Libin Cargo Joggers Amazon $33 See On Amazon Thousands of reviewers love the soft and lightweight material of these best-selling joggers, with many noting that they’re especially great for outdoor activities thanks to the zippered side pockets. The polyester blend fabric is quick-drying and provides UPF 50+ protection, while the soft, elastic waistband and ankle cuffs deliver a comfy fit. Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large | Colors and styles: 12

4 This Chunky Knit Sweater In A Bunch Of Colors Dokotoo Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $40 See On Amazon This oversize cable-knit sweater is the quintessential cool-weather staple and features billowing sleeves and a loose turtleneck design. It’s made of a soft cotton-acrylic blend and features a trendy, slightly shortened hem that looks great with jeans, leggings, and skirts. With over 40 colors to choose from, it’s a surefire way to feel chic and comfy. Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 42

5 A Perfectly Flowy Midi Skirt EXLURA Pleated Midi Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon Great for wearing to work or while out and about, this pleated midi skirt features silky polyester fabric and a wide elastic waistband with a comfortable high rise. The pleated design adds some extra swing to the fabric, and it has pockets, making it even better. Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors and styles: 17

6 This Trendy Shawl Wrap With A Pull-Through Closure Moss Rose Shawl Wrap Amazon $37 See On Amazon Ward off a chill with this cozy shawl wrap that’s so soft, some may even mistake it for cashmere. The open-front design can be pulled closed using a unique belt strap in the front, and it comes in both plaid and solid designs. “It feels like wearing a blanket and looks very stylish,” wrote one fan. Sizes: One size | Colors and styles: 22

7 A High-Low Shirt Dress With Pockets OLRAIN Shirt Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon Featuring a high-low hem, this pick puts a spin on the classic shirt dress without sacrificing comfort. Small diagonal pockets on each side provide a stylish accent, and there are over a dozen plaid colors to choose from. Pair it with your favorite boots, or follow the lead of several reviewers by layering it over leggings. Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 14

8 This Cozy Open-Front Cardigan That Goes With Everything Astylish Chunky Knit Cardigan Amazon $40 See On Amazon This cozy open-front sweater features wide sleeves and cable-knit accents and comes in over 40 colors and styles. It’s also extremely versatile, according to one reviewer: “It's the perfect snuggle up on the couch with a book sweater, or go shopping the outlet mall sweater, or go to a movie sweater... There's so many ways you can style it!” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors and styles: 45

9 A Pretty Wrap Blouse With A Deep V-Neck Romwe Wrap Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon Great for work or a night out, this flowy blouse features a wrap design with a tie belt that lets you control how loose or fitted it is around the waist. A stylish V-neck graces the top, peasant sleeves leave room to move, and a slightly flared peplum hem adds extra style. Choose from 11 colors and patterns, including several short-sleeved options. Sizes: X-Large Plus — 4X | Colors and styles: 11

10 These Cropped Yoga Pants With A Wide-Leg Design The Gym People Yoga Capris Amazon $27 See On Amazon Looking for yoga pants with an extra-comfy fit? Consider these wide-leg yoga capris that feature a loose fit throughout the leg and a cropped design (so they won’t get in the way of your side-angle pose). They also have a supportive high waist and convenient side pockets, and they’re made of a soft, stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric. Sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 6

11 A Lightweight Cardigan For All Seasons ZESICA Batwing Cardigan Amazon $40 See On Amazon This knit cardigan is perfect for cool evenings or creating layered looks, thanks to its breathable, open weave and lightweight construction. Large pockets on each side are great for carrying your phone, keys, or wallet, and the batwing sleeves help make you feel like you’re “being wrapped in a blanket made by a grandma,” according to one reviewer. Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors and styles: 32

12 This Chiffon Blouse With Billowy Sleeves Qearal Chiffon Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon This light and airy chiffon blouse can be easily dressed up or kept casual, depending on the day, and comes in many beautiful colors and prints, including florals, geometric patterns, and even some lacy options. It features a soft V-neck, a relaxed fit with balloon sleeves, and a light inner lining to prevent it from being see-through. Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors and styles: 30

13 A Cute Off-Shoulder Jumpsuit For Under $30 Hybrid & Company Jumpsuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon When you want a dressier look that still prioritizes comfort, this jumpsuit is a great option. It has a cute, ruffled, off-shoulder design — though some reviewers wear it over the shoulder, so it’s versatile. There’s also a loose-fitting bodice and comfy wide legs, and it comes in dozens of colors and patterns to suit your style. Sizes: Small — 3X | Colors and styles: 55

14 This Slouchy Sweater Vest With Timeless Style HOTAPEI Sweater Vest Amazon $26 See On Amazon Featuring a sleeveless design and a cute cable-knit pattern, this V-neck sweater vest can be worn over a button-down or other long-sleeved shirt for an easy, fashionable look in no time. It’s made of a soft, cozy fabric with ribbed hemlines throughout and boasts an oversize style that’s both chic and comfortable. Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 28

15 A Pair Of Denim Joggers With A Drawstring Waist Sidefeel Pull-On Distressed Jeans Amazon $37 See On Amazon Grab a pair of these ultra-chic distressed denim joggers, and you may just want to live in them forever. The drawstring waistband helps create a comfortable fit, while the elastic around each ankle delivers the classic jogger style that looks fabulous with a pair of sandals or heels. They also have deep front and back pockets. Sizes: Small — 4X-Large; 4 — 18 | Colors: 20

16 This Cuddly Faux Shearling Jacket PRETTYGARDEN Faux Shearling Coat Amazon $45 See On Amazon This trendy faux fur jacket is a cool-weather must-have and adds effortless style to any outfit. It comes in many colors to match any vibe — including neutrals like coffee (pictured) and bright pink — and is made of warm, double-fleeced fabric. Plus, the slightly oversize fit leaves plenty of room for layering and makes it extra snuggly. Sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 34

17 A Stylish & Roomy Sweater Dress ANRABESS Turtleneck Sweater Dress Amazon $44 See On Amazon This loose-fitting sweater dress is made of a luxuriously soft viscose material with a cozy ribbed knit and features a short length that looks especially great with a pair of boots or layered over leggings. The roomy turtleneck adds warmth without being restrictive, and the large sleeves provide ample room to move. Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 20

18 This Cropped Tee You’ll Want To Live In The Drop Sydney Cropped T-Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep it casual with this classic crewneck T-shirt that’s been given a modern update with its trendy cropped design. The lightweight, 100% cotton shirt has wide, elbow-length sleeves, a cute seam detail in the back, and comes in solid and striped styles. “This crop is slightly longer and love that for pairing with bike shorts or jeans,” wrote one shopper. Sizes: XX-Small — 5X | Colors and styles: 12

19 A Long, Lightweight Cardigan With Pockets Amazon Essentials Lightweight Cardigan Amazon $35 See On Amazon Made from a blend of cotton, modal, and polyester, this long cardigan is “soft and cozy, but light-weight and not too hot,” according to one reviewer. It features a comfy open-front design, pockets, and a stylish split hem. Get it in neutrals such as camel and light heather gray, or choose shades like pink, yellow, or green for a pop of color. Sizes: X-Small — 6X | Colors and styles: 19

20 This Stunning Velvet Skirt That’s Party-Ready DRESSTELLS Pleated Midi Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Slip into this lovely velvet midi skirt anytime you want to jazz up your look. It pairs well with almost any top and features a pleated design that brings out the shine of the soft fabric. An elastic waistband provides a comfortable fit, and it also comes in satin and various other styles. Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large | Colors and styles: 35

21 A Basic Button-Down With Endless Possibilities Amazon Essentials Button-Down Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon Over 8,000 shoppers have given this classic button-down shirt a five-star rating thanks to its soft, 100% cotton fabric and relaxed fit. It’s great for dressing up or keeping casual and perfect for layering under a sweater while still having it peek out from underneath. Plus, it comes in stripes, plaids, florals, and solid white. Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors and styles: 21

22 These Versatile Yoga Pants That Feel Like Pajamas DIBAOLONG Yoga Pants Amazon $23 See On Amazon Loungewear meets athletic gear in these yoga joggers that feature a thick, elastic waistband and a loose fit throughout the leg. The soft polyester-spandex blend has just the right amount of stretch, and the pants have tapered ankles for easy movement and convenient pockets on each side. Sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large | Colors and styles: 27

23 This Oversize Graphic Tee With A Ton Of Cool Designs Yuniao Oversize T-Shirt Amazon $16 See On Amazon This graphic tee turns a regular T-shirt into a statement piece with over 40 different moon, sun, skull, and floral designs to choose from. The oversize fit keeps it comfy and casual, and many fans love the fabric, with one reviewer writing, “My new favorite shirt - it’s so comfy & soft.” Sizes: Small — 6X-Large | Colors and styles: 42

24 A Fun Leopard Print Cardigan With Thousands Of 5-Star Ratings Angashion Long Cardigan Amazon $39 See On Amazon If you like sprinkling a few animal prints into your wardrobe, consider this leopard print cardigan. Two pockets adorn the sides of the medium-weight knit sweater, and the long length makes it extra cozy. It has a classic, open-front design and a fit that many reviewers agree doesn’t feel too baggy. Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors and styles: 21

25 These Cute Cropped Paper Bag Pants Grace Karin Cropped Trousers Amazon $33 See On Amazon These adorable cropped trousers feature the high, belted waist and pleats that epitomize the paper bag style. The pants are made from polyester and elastane for comfort and stretch, and they’re versatile enough to pair with sandals, sneakers, and heels. Best of all, they come in a range of colors to suit your style. Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large | Colors and styles: 45

26 This Asymmetrical Turtleneck Sweater In Earthy Colors ANRABESS Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $43 See On Amazon With batwing sleeves and a high-low hem, this sweater adds flair to a classic turtleneck. It’s made from an ultra-soft viscose blend that reviewers write is of a light to medium weight, and it features spacious sleeves that become fitted from the elbow to the wrist. Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors and styles: 33

27 A Puff Sleeve Mini Dress That’s Cute & Comfy EXLURA Puff Sleeve Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon Whether you style it edgy or sweet, this puff sleeve mini dress is a closet must-have. Made of a soft polyester blend, it features a stunning square neckline and flowy skirt, plus a smocked back with an invisible zipper. Choose from an array of cute colors and patterns. Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors and styles: 17

28 This Mini Skater Skirt With A Stretchy Waistband Romwe Mini Skater Skirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon This mini skater skirt features a comfortable stretchy waistband and pairs great with sweaters, crop tops, and everything in between. The flowy A-line skirt is between 17.7 and 19.7 inches long, depending on the size, and comes in solid colors and plaid styles. “I could wear this every day and feel so cute in it,” wrote one fan. Sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus | Colors and styles: 29

29 A Soft Fleece Jumpsuit That’s Perfect For Lounging Amazon Essentials Fleece Jumpsuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you’re running errands or flopping down to watch the entire new season of your favorite show, this fleece jumpsuit might be the comfy outfit you’ve been looking for. It’s made of a lightweight terry material, has an elastic drawstring waist, and features a sleeveless design to help keep you cool and comfortable. Sizes: X-Small — 6X | Colors and styles: 20

30 This Breezy Maxi Cardigan With A High-Low Hem IN'VOLAND Cardigan Amazon $29 See On Amazon There’ve been a few cardigans on this list, but none have been as long as this lightweight duster that cascades for dramatic flair. This supremely soft cardigan with a high-low hem drapes beautifully, according to reviewers, and there are plenty of color options to complement your style. Sizes: 0X — 5X | Colors and styles: 31

31 A Pair Of Cargo Pants With An Adjustable Length Woman Within Cargo Pants Amazon $36 See On Amazon These straight-leg cargo pants can go from full-length to cropped in seconds thanks to their convenient button tabs at the bottom, making them a versatile pick. They’re made from breathable 100% cotton and feature a wide elastic drawstring waistband and slanted and classic cargo pockets on the sides. Sizes: 12 Plus — 44 Plus, including petite sizes | Colors and styles: 15

32 A Roomy Pocket Tee With Long Half-Sleeves Fisoew Oversize T-Shirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon Crafted with an elongated shoulder seam, elbow-length sleeves, and extended length, this oversize T-shirt is designed to be extra roomy and comfortable. Many reviewers love how soft and thick the cotton blend fabric is, with one shopper writing, “This is the softest shirt ever!” And with some cute graphic options and other styles in the listing, you may want more than one. Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors and styles: 37

33 This Soft Sweater Dress That Feels Like A Blanket Pink Queen Turtleneck Sweater Dress Amazon $43 See On Amazon Wrap up in this stylish yet laid-back sweater dress that features a spacious fit and an extra-large turtleneck design — according to reviewers, it feels like wearing a comfy blanket. The 100% acrylic material is soft and durable, and the two side pockets make it easy to stash the essentials. Sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Colors and styles: 38

34 A Curved-Hem Blouse With A Cute Keyhole Back Romwe Long Sleeve Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon With a playful keyhole closure in the back and a cool cape-like silhouette in the front, this long-sleeve blouse will add a unique flair to your wardrobe. It features a band collar, a curved hem, and a loose-fitting design that’s both comfortable and chic. Choose from four colors, including burgundy and green. Sizes: 0X — 4X | Colors and styles: 4

35 This Sleeveless Cardigan With A Long & Flowy Front YACUN Open Front Vest Amazon $30 See On Amazon With over 7,000 rave reviews, this cute open-front vest is a fan favorite. It features a flowy front lapel and tailored pockets, and it’s made of a soft brushed polyester-cotton that’s both light and warm. Grab it in your favorite plaid color, including coffee, green, and black and white. Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 18

36 This Extra-Large Scarf That Feels Like Cashmere American Trends Plaid Scarf Amazon $15 See On Amazon Looking for the perfect cozy accessory? Consider this highly rated oversize scarf that comes in a bunch of pretty plaid colors. It’s made of a buttery soft, cashmere-like acrylic fabric, measures almost 5 feet long and wide, and is “beautiful and warm,” according to one fan. Sizes: One size | Colors and styles: 26

37 A Stunning Maxi Dress That Makes Getting Ready A Breeze PRETTYGARDEN Wrap Maxi Dress Amazon $41 See On Amazon This beautiful maxi dress is great for almost any occasion and looks put together while still being easy and comfortable to wear. The fully adjustable V-neck wrap lets you create a customized fit around the waist, while the ruffled, flowy skirt drapes loosely and features a high split on one side. Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 15

38 This Cute Tie-Front Top With A Waffle Knit OLRIK Waffle Knit Top Amazon $28 See On Amazon For a relaxed yet stylish look, pair one of these cute waffle knit tops with a pair of jeans or leggings, and you’re good to go. The tie-front, button-down shirt is made of a lightweight textured fabric with comfy batwing sleeves for extra room. The top has some extra length in the back, giving it a tunic-like quality. Sizes: Large Plus — 4X | Colors and styles: 32

39 These Wide Leg Pants Made Of 100% Cotton ECUPPER Cropped Wide Leg Pants Amazon $26 See On Amazon Whether you’re running errands, headed to work, or just hanging out, these cropped wide-leg pants are comfy substitutes for your tight-fitting leggings or jeans. They’re made of crisp, breathable, 100% cotton with a cropped leg and have a wide elastic waistband. Choose from colors such as creamy white, black, and moss green. Sizes: 0 — 22 | Colors and styles: 13