Rihanna is a trendsetter, not a trend-follower. The singer and Fenty entrepreneur is known for her ability to literally pull off anything, from bathrobes at her own party to a slitted leather jacket. However, when she does love one of the biggest trends out there, she’s not afraid to embrace it — while putting her own spin on it.

On Jan. 18, RiRi stepped out in New York to support her boyfriend A$AP Rocky at a promotional event for his new album, Don’t Be Dumb, and even in the bitter cold, she turned out a major look. Taking one of 2026’s biggest style trends, leopard-print garments (which most fashionistas consider a neutral), she switched it up a bit, going for an equally ferocious tiger pattern instead.

Rihanna’s Tiger-Print Coat

Rihanna found a way to wear traditional “mob wife” garb without looking like one. She donned a voluminous tiger-print jacquard wool coat from Alaïa, featuring blazer-style pointed lapels and cozy fur sleeves. The coat featured a small leg slit, teasing what appeared to be a sheer black slip dress underneath.

She cozied up even more by wrapping a vintage fur shawl from Jean Paul Gaultier around her shoulders, with tons of frayed fringe. Then she completed her look with matching tiger pointed-toe pumps, also from Alaïa, and a pair of black aviator sunglasses.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

RiRi, You Are An Outfit Repeater

Rihanna knows that when something’s not broke, she shouldn’t fix it, especially when it comes to accessories. The night before, RiRi and Rocky stepped out at El Puerto restaurant in his home neighborhood of Harlem, where she wore the same tiger-print stilettos and Gaultier shawl.

But this time, she paired her glam footwear and shawl with her chic take on the Canadian tuxedo. She donned a zip-up denim bomber jacket from Saint Laurent in a light blue shade, which she contrasted with darker boot-cut jeans that were slightly cuffed at the bottom.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

In true RiRi fashion, she added more glamour with an array of cozy accessories, including a cream-colored scarf, rounded sunnies from Saint Laurent, and a silver chainlink belt slung low around her waist, adding an unexpected Y2K touch.