Rihanna doesn’t follow dress codes — she sets them. The Fenty entrepreneur and singer is always one to push the boundaries of fashion (if there are any), whether it’s carrying a ludicrously capacious fur bag that drapes to her knees, somehow turning a white tank top into high-fashion, or, perhaps her go-to wardrobe choice, wearing bathrobes in public.

On Sept. 16, RiRi attended the Fenty Hair UK launch party at the famed London department store Selfridges, and instead of going for a more formal gown like everyone else, she looked like she just left her spa day for the event. Who says you can’t make a cozy bathrobe chic?

Rihanna’s Bathrobe Gown

At the launch party, Rihanna donned a glamorous butter-yellow wrap dress from Jacquemus. The custom look from the fashion house’s “La Casa” collection featured a small leg slit and a structural off-the-shoulder neckline. The long white tassels that tied up the dress made it feel like she was simply wearing a luxe bathrobe — but make it fashion.

Instead of wearing slippers to make the look a complete spa vibe, RiRi upped the glam factor with her accessories, wearing matching pointed toe heels with a slight gold tinge and a diamond anklet.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Rihanna’s Love Of Robes

If there’s one thing that Rihanna is going to do, it’s wear a robe outside of the house and find a way to make it work. Back in November 2022, she stepped out to dinner in Los Angeles wearing a bright blue oversized hooded robe from Adidas and Balenciaga’s collab capsule. She completed the look with matching thigh-high knife shoes and XS bag from the collection for a monochrome ensemble.

Earlier that year, RiRi made a surprise appearance at her Savage x Fenty pop-up store, wearing a red vinyl robe from her own lingerie line, complete with a hood and a high-waisted belt. She matched the robe with red ankle-strap sandals and hoop earrings. The star was expecting her first child at the time, making her look the perfect pregnancy getup.

Diggzy/Shutterstock

Thanks to Rihanna, robes officially count as formalwear.