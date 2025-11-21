Rihanna Embraced The See-Through Trend With A Slitted Jacket

The only thing that may be more on-point than Rihanna’s pregnancy style is her postpartum looks. In September, the singer and Fenty founder welcomed her third child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, a baby girl named Rocki Irish Mayers, joining their 3-year-old son RZA and 2-year-old son Riot. Ever since, RiRi has only stepped out sporadically, but she’s made it count sartorially.

On Nov. 20, Rihanna went out to dinner at her favorite restaurant, famed Santa Monica hotspot Giorgio Baldi. As usual, she tried out a daring look that paid off in spades, taking on one of the hottest naked fashion trends while managing to cover up.

Rihanna’s Slitted Jacket

Leaving the Italian eatery, Rihanna was decked out in head-to-toe leather, adding a spicy twist that was actually practical. She donned a bomber jacket with a voluminous fur collar and cutout slits all over, which created spiked points across her sleeves. RiRi used some of the slits as pockets, turning a spicy element into a convenient feature.

She paired her statement jacket with a matching skirt with denim-like stitching, creating a monochrome leather look that is also cozy.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She completed her look with oversized triangular shield sunglasses and black boots that perfectly camouflaged into her skirt, furthering the monochrome effect.

Rihanna’s Elegant Layers

For her first post-birth appearance, Rihanna went to the 2025 CDFA Fashion Awards with Rocky, and as usual, she made a great first impression. The star wore a custom ensemble from Alaïa, featuring a mockneck navy sweater that blended seamlessly with her matching trench coat, which she loosely cinched in at her waist.

The coat featured an asymmetrical hem that created a large leg slit, showing off her crisp pleated white trousers.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

RiRi tucked her pants into shiny black pointed-toe heels. She completed her look with minimal jewelry that still made a statement, donning a pair of dangly diamond earrings. After all, RiRi turns everything she wears into a statement.