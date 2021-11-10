Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are the ultimate stylish couple; after all, the Bajan singer played the rapper’s love interest in his “Fashion Killa” video before they were even official. It stands to reason then that they often coordinate their outfits, bringing celebrity couples style up a notch with each fashion-forward look.

From red carpets to promotional events, performances and off-duty moments alike, the duo loves to dress in tandem. Rihanna and Rocky gravitate toward bold trends, readily embracing bright color, bold silhouettes, chunky jewelry, and mixed media outfits.

In 2019, they stepped out in coordinating satin at the Fashion Awards. At the Met Gala in 2021, they were similar oversize coats, Rocky in a quilt and Rihanna in a towering Balenciaga silhouette. And in November, they appeared at ComplexCon, a festival hosted by Complex, where Rocky took the stage in a red ‘90s grunge flannel shirt layered over a white shirt and jeans. Cheering from the crowd, Rihanna, of course, matched him perfectly in a red printed mini with a blazer on top.

Whether on the red carpet or hitting the street, Rihanna and Rocky prove that the couple who dresses together, stays together. Ahead, find every time the duo coordinated like total pros.

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky In ’90s Red Armen Keleshian. Chris Frara. ComplexCon called for red for the duo, with Rihanna in a mini dress and oversized blazer and A$AP in jeans and a tee that was topped with a ’90s grunge plaid button-down shirt.

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky In Monochrome Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images In an unabashed PDA moment at the 2012 VMAs, the duo playfully flirted on stage in the ’90s monochrome trend, with her in red and him in his signature black.

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky In Satin Accents Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Coordinating like pros, the couple chose satin accents for their Fashion Awards looks in 2019, with Rihanna in mint green and Rocky in head-to-toe black.

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky In Monochrome Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images With Rihanna in brown and Rocky in black, the couple went for a neutral monochromatic moment together in New York City in July 2021.

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky In Neon Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images On the set of the rapper’s music video in July, Rocky and Rihanna coordinated in bright neon textured pieces, him in a neon green hat and her in a highlighter pink coat.