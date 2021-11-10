Celebrity Style
6 Times Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Coordinated To Perfection
From the Met Gala to Complexcon.
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are the ultimate stylish couple; after all, the Bajan singer played the rapper’s love interest in his “Fashion Killa” video before they were even official. It stands to reason then that they often coordinate their outfits, bringing celebrity couples style up a notch with each fashion-forward look.
From red carpets to promotional events, performances and off-duty moments alike, the duo loves to dress in tandem. Rihanna and Rocky gravitate toward bold trends, readily embracing bright color, bold silhouettes, chunky jewelry, and mixed media outfits.
In 2019, they stepped out in coordinating satin at the Fashion Awards. At the Met Gala in 2021, they were similar oversize coats, Rocky in a quilt and Rihanna in a towering Balenciaga silhouette. And in November, they appeared at ComplexCon, a festival hosted by Complex, where Rocky took the stage in a red ‘90s grunge flannel shirt layered over a white shirt and jeans. Cheering from the crowd, Rihanna, of course, matched him perfectly in a red printed mini with a blazer on top.
Whether on the red carpet or hitting the street, Rihanna and Rocky prove that the couple who dresses together, stays together. Ahead, find every time the duo coordinated like total pros.