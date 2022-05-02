Can you believe that Robyn Rihanna Fenty has only attended the annual Met Gala nine times? Though the singer and makeup mogul has walked the Met steps only a handful of times, she’s become the unofficial face of the exclusive party. What I’m saying is: Rihanna basically invented the Met Gala.

While she may have skipped a few years (can you imagine what she would have turned out for 2019’s Camp theme?), the times Rihanna has walked became instant cultural moments. Her textured Comme des Garcons dress, her late arrival to the 2021 event, the time she became a viral meme in 2015 — all will go down in fashion history.

Not only has she given us plenty of fashion statements, but Rihanna also served as performer and co-chair in 2015 and 2018 respectively — dual roles that only Lady Gaga and Katy Perry have held at once.

As fans wait with bated breath to see what Rihanna will be wearing this year (or if she will be in attendance at all, as her due date fast approaches), let’s take a trip through the Met Gala archives. Ahead, all of Rihanna’s iconic Met Gala looks past. She always understands the assignment.

Met Gala 2007: “Poiret: King Of Fashion” Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Rihanna was only 19 years old when she attended her first Met Gala in ‘07. She left the “Umbrella” at home, but was still wore her then-signature fingerless gloves with her Georges Chakra gown.

Met Gala 2009: “The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion” Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Rihanna’s punk era is of my personal favorites. The dark eyeliner, leather motorcycle gloves, and a feminized puff-sleeve Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo were perfection. Her bowtie was the perfect cherry on top.

Met Gala 2011: “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images This black, lace Stella McCartney gown was complimented was perfectly punctuated with a red braid and bright, emerald earrings.

Met Gala 2012: “Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations” Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This skin-tight crocodile gown by Tom Ford was classic Rihanna, while her bare-faced glam offered an unexpectedly soft look in contrast.

Met Gala 2014: “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images 2014 is the year that Rihanna begins to really cement her status as a Fashion Girl, receiving the CFDA Style Icon Award just a month after this photo was taken. She opted for another Stella McCartney ensemble, this time going for an all-white, figure-hugging set. The cropped and shoulder-padded top offer a subtle throwback to the ‘90s.

Met Gala 2015: “China: Through The Looking Glass” Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This heavily-memed outfit paid homage to Chinese designer Guo Pei, who was featured in the 2015 Costume Institute exhibit. The yellow, fur-lined cape measured a whopping 16 feet, covering the staircase for one of the most memorable Met Gala moments of all time. Not a soul could have pulled off a 55-pound gown better than the Bad Gal herself.

Met Gala 2017: “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between” ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images From head to toe, I remain obsessed with this look. The lace-up heels, the artistic Comme des Garcons dress, the matching lip — perfection from head to toe.

Met Gala 2018: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination” Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Yet again, Rihanna loves a theme. Channeling Pope realness, with a crystal-encrusted bishop’s hat, Rihanna presided over 2018’s event as co-chair, alongside Donatella Versace, Amal Clooney, and Anna Wintour. Her dress and cape were both designed by John Galliano for Margiela, with Christian Louboutin red-bottoms, and jewelry by Cartier.