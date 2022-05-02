Can you believe that Robyn Rihanna Fenty has only attended the annual Met Gala nine times? Though the singer and makeup mogul has walked the Met steps only a handful of times, she’s become the unofficial face of the exclusive party. What I’m saying is: Rihanna basically inventedthe Met Gala.
While she may have skipped a few years (can you imagine what she would have turned out for 2019’s Camp theme?), the times Rihanna has walked became instant cultural moments. Her textured Comme des Garcons dress, her late arrival to the 2021 event, the time she became a viral meme in 2015 — all will go down in fashion history.
Not only has she given us plenty of fashion statements, but Rihanna also served as performer and co-chair in 2015 and 2018 respectively — dual roles that only Lady Gaga and Katy Perry have held at once.
As fans wait with bated breath to see what Rihanna will be wearing this year (or if she will be in attendance at all, as her due date fast approaches), let’s take a trip through the Met Gala archives. Ahead, all of Rihanna’s iconic Met Gala looks past. She always understands the assignment.