Rihanna Just Wore $1,000 Socks As Shoes & TBH, She Totally Pulled It Off

Not everyone can make a tracksuit and socks feel like a fashion moment, but Rihanna? She can do absolutely anything — including wearing the type of outfit most people reserve for Sundays on the couch — and turn it into a trend.

On Saturday, the Fenty Beauty founder was photographed strolling the streets of New York City sporting a white and blue Awake NY tracksuit with what looked suspiciously like grey socks.

But this wasn't your average athleisure outfit. Rihanna, known for pushing boundaries and redefining fashion rules, added a twist that had everyone buzzing. Instead of sneakers or athletic slides — the footwear most people would choose to pair with a tracksuit — the singer stepped out in what appeared to be a high-fashion take on socks.

Her bold choice left us wondering: Is this the next big footwear trend?

Rihanna’s Unexpected Off-Duty Look

As is always the case with RiRi’s style, there was a method to the madness. The socks? Not socks at all. They actually happen to be sock boots — called the “Domenica” boots from celeb-beloved designer Bottega Veneta — which cost a cool $1,100.

WavyPeter / Splash by Shutterstock

Her High-Octane Extras

To balance out the tracksuit's sporty vibe, Rihanna sported a vintage blue camo Christian Dior saddle bag — a timeless piece that whispers luxury. Topping it all off, she accessorized with a classic New York Yankees baseball cap and dark sunglasses, proving that streetwear and high fashion can be the ultimate duo.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Shop Rihanna’s “Socks”

The “Work” singer’s latest look is a lesson in taking everyday pieces and turning them into unforgettable fashion moments — something she does all the time. She’s made sweatpants feel couture and transformed pajamas into party attire. Remember when she wore pink lingerie with sneakers? Rihanna is a risk-taker who marches to the beat of her own drum — usually in stiletto-tipped shoes most of us wouldn’t dare to dream of trying to walk in.

Recently, she brought back the “Groutfit” while at her son RZA’s 2nd birthday party, and just a few days prior, she had jaws dropping in a black hoodie paired, believe it or not, with a satin dress, patent heels, and a Chanel bag. This is a woman who thrives on the unexpected, and who can take clashing elements and weave them into pure sartorial magic.