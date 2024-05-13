It can be argued that true style icons are measured by their ability to wear — and rewear — their wardrobes an endless number of ways. Rihanna is a master of this, as recently evidenced by her Sunday night appearance in New York City dressed in one of the most controversial looks of the 2010s: the groutfit.

Spotted after her son RZA’s second birthday party with her beau ASAP Rocky not far behind, she wore a steely fur stole with coordinating cargo jeans and a pair of pointy-toe satin pumps (identified by Instagram fan account, ‘Rihanna Style Guide’ as Amina Muaddi). However, Rihanna’s fashion prowess was put on full display when she was seen hours later in a slightly altered, more practical, version of the outfit at the end of night.

Rihanna’s Glam Groutfit

For her second take on styling the vintage outerwear, the singer stuck with the same silver Maison Margiela bustier top and loose utilitarian The Attico jeans, but swapped her high heels for ALAIA’s studded ballet flats. There was also a diamond and pearl choker cinched around her neck, which added just the right amount of sparkle to the combination.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Her Shopping Sources

The jacket itself came from vintage re-seller One of A Kind Archive — a London-based dealer that started sourcing high-end pieces in 1994. Part of Tom Ford for Gucci’s Fall/Winter 2004 collection, it’s made from real fur with silk-gauze sleeves strategically embellished with iridescent sequins.

Just a week before the piece was seen on Rihanna, it was posted on the brand’s Instagram account. Quite presciently, stylist Lade Aiyeku posed a key question in a comment section: “Rihanna when?”.

Shop The Look

Although many items from Rihanna’s outfit are secondhand finds — including a beaded dragon clutch from the same Tom Ford for Gucci collection, and Gianfranco Ferre sunglasses — some of her key pieces are still available to buy. Keep scrolling to secure them for yourself.