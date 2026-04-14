Rihanna Jumped On The Literary Chic Trend With Her Fave It Bag

Everyone has been getting bookish these days. In Hollywood, novel-to-movie adaptations like Wuthering Heights to Frankenstein have put the classics back in vogue. (Though, NGL, Jacob Elordi was likely a big factor.) Literature is all the rage in fashion, too. Between accessories bearing book covers à la Dior and preppy, academic-inspired styling, one of fashion’s biggest emerging trends is literary chic. Need proof? Just ask Rihanna.

Rihanna’s “Book Club” Chic

As a longtime Dior ambassador, Rih has been in the habit of rotating her fave pieces from the brand, repping a wide range of merchandise instead of repeating them. Recently, however, she locked in on a favorite: the label’s new Dracula line. After Jonathan Anderson took over the French maison last year, one of his first moves was interpreting the brand’s It bags in the likeness of famous classics’ first edition covers. Think: Ulysses by James Joyce, Madame Bovary by Gustave Flaubert, and Dracula by Bram Stoker. Rih instantly embraced the latter.

Rih immediately got her hands on the yellow-and-red Dracula Book Tote after its Men’s Spring 2026 runway debut, and has since carried it several times. Meanwhile, early this month, the Fenty Beauty mogul expanded her repertoire and carried a vampiric iteration of the label’s iconic Saddle Bag. To let the sunny hue pop, she kept her ‘fit low-key in monochromatic oxblood.

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She’s not the only one who loves the novel-inspired look. Jennifer Lawrence owns the same Dracula Book Tote, while Greta Lee owns the same roomy bag bearing a different work of fiction, Les Liaisons Dangereuses (Dangerous Liaisons) by Choderlos de Laclos. They weren’t the only ones.

During Coach’s Fall 2026 show at NYFW, front row attendees — Elle Fanning included — accessorized their purses with mini (readable!) book bag charms. It’s similar to Jenna Ortega carrying a fictional Beetlejuice-inspired book to promote the sequel in 2024. Dressing like your Goodreads list has never been cooler.

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The twin sister of literature dressing, meanwhile, is poetcore. Named one of Pinterest’s top trends for 2026, the aesthetic focuses on bookworm chic in preppy staples, such as pleated skirts, neckties, and button-downs, but with a grown-up take. Think of it as a revival of the TikTok-viral dark academia aesthetic from 2024.

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Shop The Literary Chic Trend

To unleash your inner bookworm, you can go the poet-inspired route and layer preppy basics. Consider pleated skirts and Mary Janes, aka prep school uniform staples, or lean into pre-layered tops with collars or accessorize with tiny glasses or satchel bags. Or, you can go the Rihanna-approved route and tap into your love of the written word and rock whatever you’re reading.