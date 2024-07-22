Rihanna is the best endorser in the business. It’s exactly why she stars in her own brands’ campaigns, whether she’s selling new tubes of Fenty Beauty lip gloss or sheer monogrammed Savage X Fenty lingerie.

Just last March, for example, the “Umbrella” singer made headlines when she fronted her intimates label’s Savage Signature Script Collection in a see-through bra and matching panties with a butt cut-out.

Months later, she’s just as obsessed with the collection. Over the weekend, the singer was spotted in New York in an all-black ensemble that fully exposed her underwear — including the exact see-through bra she previously modeled.

Rihanna’s Baggy ’Fit

Rihanna’s sartorial range isn’t just a pendulum, it’s a whole wheel. She can easily go from the “mob wife”-inspired aesthetic, in leopard print bodycon dresses, to yassified black hoodie ’fits. Her latest look is her baggiest yet.

Leaning into the NYC aesthetic, she wore a head-to-toe all-black number. A styling whiz, she kept it interesting with a mishmash of textures. She wore a button-up in a crinkly fabric and wore it asymmetrically, with one sleeve pulled down to expose her shoulder. Leaving it quasi-fastened, her top perfectly framed her sheer mesh bra.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

She went for another textured piece with her distressed denims. The pants were so baggy and oversized, that they swept the floor. They were so exaggeratedly long they practically looked like flippers. (If you’re looking for the antithesis of the ultra-tight pantaboot, this is it.)

The loose bottoms hung so low on her hips that they perfectly showed off her high-waist bedazzled briefs. (While the underpinnings aren’t currently available on the Savage X Fenty site, there’s a nearly identical, less sparkly version here.)

Shop Her $45 Bra

As expected, both of her intimates were from Savage X Fenty. In fact, if you look closely, Rihanna’s sheer bra was blanketed in the Savage X Fenty monogram. Want to copy her look? The bra is still available to shop for $45.

Her Campaign, A Refresher

If the black bra looks familiar, that’s because she modeled the exact same bra in Savage X Fenty’s campaign last March. Her previous one, however, was in a brighter, baby blue hue, which she paired with matching cheeky underwear.

A queen who uses her own products? I can’t help but stan.