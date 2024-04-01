The Savage X Fenty momentum — nay, the Rihanna momentum — never stops. Last week, the “Diamonds” singer scored her lingerie brand the ultimate product placement, rocking a floral bra on the cover of Vogue China. Then, building on the label’s recent buzz, Savage X Fenty released a splashy new campaign a few days later — and who better to model the brand’s new offerings than its executive chair?

Naturally, Rihanna brought the heat. On Sunday, March 31, the singer rocked two spicy new sets, including sheer undies with a cheeky cutout.

Rihanna’s Spicy Set

Over the weekend, Savage X Fenty launched its Savage Signature Script Collection, featuring sheer, unlined sets blanketed in the brand’s logo. The collection is perfect for fans of the monogrammed lingerie trend, which is also beloved by Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa, among others.

Sprawled on bedsheets mimicking her lingerie’s print, Rihanna leaned into the buzzy trend, wearing a seafoam green set printed with her logo, as well as a sheer demi-cup bra featuring a subtle mesh trim neckline.

As if the sheer material wasn’t steamy enough, her panties kicked up the spice level a notch thanks to a cheeky keyhole cutout flaunting her butt.

As for her accessorizing, Rihanna said it best: She shines bright in diamonds, and that ethos also extends to lingerie ensembles. She yassified hers with elegant sparklers including a tennis bracelet and a tennis necklace, one of spring’s biggest jewelry trends.

Her Set Costs Less Than $100

Rihanna’s style, admittedly, isn’t always attainable. (Remember when she wore a $400,000 diamond watch as an anklet?) Unlike her typical designer goods, however, which come with thousand-dollar price tags, these co-ords will only set you back $65. The bra is available for $45, while the panties go for $20.

More Undies Right This Way

In another photo, the “Diamonds” singer slipped into something slightly more covered. Still covered in the all-over monogram, she wore a lilac sleep set included a spaghetti strap crop top and high-waist undies. Both the top and the shortest of sleep shorts go for $33.

She’s the best endorser in the business.