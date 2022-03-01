Beauty

Rihanna Brought Her Beauty A-Game To Fashion Week

All hail Queen Rih.

Rihanna wore peach eyeshadow at the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris...
Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images
By Erin Stovall and Audrey Noble

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rihanna’s makeup game has always been top-tier, but her Fashion Week looks have been on a whole other level. And thanks to makeup artist Priscilla Ono’s IG, you can copy her looks IRL. Click through to see the Fenty Beauty products she used on everyone’s favorite mom-to-be.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tap