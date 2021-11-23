Is there anything Rihanna can’t do? The answer is no. Everyone knows to turn to the singer for inspiration in basically all aspects of life — but especially when it comes to beauty. Case in point: her most recent Instagram story. The Fenty Beauty founder posted a video on Tuesday, November 23, showing off the next big thing in makeup: bright red eyeliner.

Rihanna doesn’t go into detail about what exact products she’s using, though the best guess anyone can make would be the singer’s own Fenty Beauty Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner in Cherry Punk. In the video, she’s seen applying the red eyeliner along the bottom waterline of her left eye with what sounds like an episode of The First 48 in the background. (“The chance of solving a murder is cut in half if they don’t get a lead in the first 48 hours,” is the only audio that can be heard for a strange ASMR moment that is oddly alluring). Fans knew Riri was a ride-or-die Real Housewives fan, but now it’s known that she loves true crime, too. She ends the video looking at the camera with the finished look, which is a bright red eyeliner packed on the bottom waterlines of both eyes and a winged tip along both top lash lines.

A cat eye is a classic eyeliner look that may take a little bit of practice, but Rihanna makes it look easy. To create the reverse version of it, you simply just need to fill the bottom as opposed to the top with your liner color of choice and keep the winged part on the outer corner of your eyes. (If it’s still confusing, you can play Rihanna’s IG video on repeat while it’s still up).

And you’ll want to stock up on bright red eyeliner past this holiday season. This is probably only just the beginning of a hot color trend. You heard it here first.