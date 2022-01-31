Over the weekend, fans learned that Rihanna is expecting her first child with boyfriend rapper A$AP Rocky. The pair was caught taking a stroll in New York City this past weekend, with Rihanna showing off her pregnant belly, glowing skin, and curly hair in the ever-popular half-up, half-down updo.

In photos published by PEOPLE, Rihanna is seen wearing a long bright pink puffer coat open to show her growing belly. Her makeup is kept minimal, with a subtle brown smoky eye and the beloved ’90s brown lip liner and glossy lips. Her long, black wavy hair is kept out of her face in the half-up,-half-down ‘do, with parts of her hair secured in a small bun. Casual yet chic, the singer always brings it with her beauty looks.

The half up, half down hairstyle is super popular for a reason: It’s one of the most versatile hairstyles out there. It’s suitable for all hair textures — fine, curly, etc. — and can be worn for casual strolls or black-tie events. As an added bonus, it’s super easy to do and has a romantic quality about it that makes it perfect for a date night. It’s no wonder why celebs like Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, and Megan Thee Stallion have worn half-up hairstyles so much last year.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are usually private when it comes to talking about their relationship (though the rapper has called RiRi “the One” and the “love of my life” in a few of his interviews), so whenever they do step out together it always puts a smile on everyone’s face. With this exciting announcement, you can’t help but feel the love.

So while everyone waits for the Fenty Beauty founder to formally comment on her bundle of joy, you can enjoy pictures of the singer and her beau looking very much in love and happy.