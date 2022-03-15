Through her revealing maternity looks, Rihanna is single-handedly changing pregnancy style forever — proving that pregnant women can still be confident and sexy. This move is not altogether surprising, as the singer and designer has a history of casting pregnant models for her runway shows.

So far, she has rocked a totally sheer dress over lingerie for Paris Fashion Week’s Dior runway show, killed it in a bright blue Stella McCartney jumpsuit with a massive belly cutout, and styled a pair of slouchy jeans with a pink puffer to reveal her growing belly. And that’s just three of the many head-turning looks Rihanna has worn since announcing her pregnancy with partner A$AP Rocky.

Just this weekend, Rihanna added another daring look to her growing style arsenal, heading out for dinner with friends wearing a look made almost completely of black leather.

On top, peeking out from a boxy leather jacket, was a sparkling, silver bralette that fastened with a ‘00s-style halter behind her neck. Riri styled her sparkling bra top with silver chains, a micro mini black leather skirt, and thigh-high leather boots to match (Amina Muaddi’s Jahleel boots, to be specific).

To finish it off, Rihanna shielded her eyes from the paparazzi with a pair of futuristic, wrap-around sunnies from Gentle Monster x Coperni.

Only Rihanna could make quite this large a statement in classic black leather essentials. Keep the looks coming, Riri.