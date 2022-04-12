Rihanna has totally changed the maternity style game in just a few short months. From sheer dresses to full-length, spandex bodysuits; embellished bras, and more; the 34-year-old has set out to prove that pregnancy looks don’t have to mean leggings and a tent-style tunic. Far from it, in fact.

While the star one-ups herself every single time she steps out of the house, Rihanna might have just hit her style apex — on the cover of Vogue Magazine’s May 2022 issue, no less. Shot by Annie Leibovitz, Rihanna stands tall in the entryway of a Ritz Hotel suite in Paris, wearing a strapless, lace bodysuit and matching opera gloves from Alaïa. The look — which was styled by Alex Harrington and Jahleel Weaver — also includes lucite, stiletto heels and simple stud earrings.

Within the pages of the magazine, Rihanna discusses her personal approach to pregnancy style.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing,” she shared.

Vogue/Annie Leibovitz

Rihanna also acknowledged the intentionally disruptive outfits she’s been wearing, admitting that the goal is to normalize pregnant women dressing however they please.

“I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women,” she told Vogue. “My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?” Check out the full spread here.