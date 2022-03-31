Four days after the 2022 Oscars (and all of the various after parties), Rihanna took to Instagram to debut her epic look — finally. And, as with every time she’s left the house lately, the singer has taken maternity style to levels of chic rarely seen before. Riri’s changing the game.

The 34-year-old mom-to-be hit Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Oscars night party on Sunday, though was only briefly spotted by paparazzi. On Wednesday, Rihanna revealed her full ensemble in all its glory, posting a series of snaps from that night. The singer was cloaked in a totally sheer, tulle blouse, which she layered over a matching black bandeau bra.

She paired the top with a trailing, sequin maxi skirt that flowed like liquid down her famous frame. The dramatic ‘fit was designed by Valentino, pulled straight from the fashion house’s Fall runway. On her ears hung massive disc earrings from designer Wilfredo Rosado, made of black ceramic and diamonds.

Though Western society typically pressures women to hide their baby bumps, Rihanna has completely turned maternity style on its head since announcing her pregnancy to the world. From cutout bodysuits to totally sheer dresses, crop tops, glitzy bras, and more, the singer continues to prove that her style is only getting better.