Trend forecast: you’ll be seeing lots and lots of spots this year. Leopard print was already poised for a comeback in 2024, after the growing popularity of the “mob wife” aesthetic. Now, the pattern has found an advocate whose stamp of approval will undoubtedly catapult it to ubiquity much, much sooner.

On Friday, April 12, Rihanna celebrated her friend Melissa Forde’s birthday party in West Hollywood. Despite not being the celebrant, she’s still Rihanna — so naturally, her look was attention-grabbing and absolutely maximalist. Think: fur on fur and, more notably, leopard on leopard.

Rihanna’s Take On The “Mob Wife” Aesthetic

The beauty mogul leaned hard into the internet’s tackiest (in a good way) trend, which typically includes a luxe fur coat and some form of animal print. Rihanna, however, doesn’t just follow trends; She flips them and makes them her own. In this case, she took the aesthetic to the extreme and doubled up on both leopard print and fur.

She wore a micro mini fitted dress blanketed in pots. It sat low, revealing — nay, flaunting — her black bra underneath. Layering leopard like a pro, Rihanna topped with a matching robe lined with plush black fur.

The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Like any good mob wife, she accessorized with an over-the-top designer bag, decked in logos and fur. The singer carried a limited-edition (read: extremely difficult to find) Louis Vuitton bag. The style is only shoppable on the resale market and once sold on 1stdibs for $3.1k.

To complete the look, Rihanna wore sheer black tights with pointed pumps and chunky sunglasses. And because a mob wife is nothing without her ice, she stacked up the diamond necklaces until her décolletage was sparkling.

Rihanna’s New Blonde ’Do

After debuting several blonde up-dos, she finally wore her new honey-colored hair completely down. Her glamorous blow-out was the cherry on top of a perfectly dramatic ’fit.

The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She’s the blueprint for literally every aesthetic.