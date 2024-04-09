Rihanna Forgot To Wear Pants On Her Coffee Run & NGL, It Was A Moment

A true testament of a style star is the ability to transform even the most mundane of tasks into runway moments — that includes walking the dog, pumping gas, or grabbing coffee. It’s sartorial alchemy.

One celeb who wields such power is Rihanna. She practically started the “mob wife” aesthetic a year ago, while wearing a luxe fur coat to Target. Even her low-key is high impact.

While out in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 7, the “Rude Boy” singer was grabbed a hot beverage looking equally as chic. And while regular earthlings typically treat such outings as an opportunity to throw on dreggy sweats, Rihanna’s look was worthy of the most elite fashion magazine.

Rihanna’s Fishnet Leggings As Pants

For her casual outing, Rihanna donned quintessentially comfy pieces that included: a white graphic tee, an oversize R13 hoodie, and an LA Dodgers cap. She also wore a blue striped button-up (shop it here), which she knotted loosely at the waist.

Though Rihanna’s outfit was casual in essence, her styling was undeniably elevated. The Fenty Beauty mogul wore Kim Kardashian’s go-to pantaboots. Unlike Kardashian, who prefers her pairs simplistic (well, as simplistic as pantaboots can be), Rihanna chose a style that resembled fishnet tights.

BlueLoveImages/SPOT / BACKGRID

One Day, Two Chic Outfits

Later that night, Rihanna changed into a wholly different ensemble for dinner at Giorgio Baldi. Though she wore another graphic tee, her styling was even more luxe.

Instead of a hoodie, she threw on a decadent satin coat by Adam Lippes, which she paired with the baggiest distressed jeans.

The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She accessorized with layers upon layers of pearls — from vintage-inspired chokers to long strands that swung past her waist. Rihanna also added a few designer finishes, including: Gucci heels and sunglasses, as well as a Mini Saddle bag from Dior, which retails for $3.9k.

A look fit for a queen.