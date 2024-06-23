Rihanna Made A White Tank Top High Fashion At Paris Fashion Week

Rihanna put an edgy spin on the classic white tank top at Paris Fashion Week.

The singer and beauty mogul made an appearance at the A$AP Rocky x American Sabotage by AWGE menswear spring 2025 show, supporting her longtime partner in the front row.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, Rihanna’s fashion has long been iconic, and the look that she wore to the show was no different. Her look played on traditional street style silhouettes, opting for a white tank mini dress with an asymmetrical hemline featuring garter-like details. On top, she wore a layered jacket composed of three elements: a wine-colored cropped puffer with a feathery lining that seems to be attached to a longer army green jacket silhouette, and a grayed American flag lined underneath it all. The jacket appears to be from A$AP Rocky’s collection, with many of the same elements like army green and American flag elements making its way down the runway.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

As for Rihanna’s accessories, she paired the white dress with a pair of dramatic white pumps, which featured rhinestone-studded wraparound straps, as well as heavy silver jewelry. For glam, Rihanna added to the grungy vibe with long, straight black hair with white highlights. Her makeup was equally as bold, with a dark vampy lip that complemented the jacket as well as a dark, smoky eye.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

This collaboration runway marked A$AP Rocky’s runway debut at Paris Fashion Week. The line, which was titled “American Sabotage,” features 30 looks, exploring the use of ghetto expressionism and culminated with the rapper announcing his upcoming Don’t Be Dumb album release date, which is slated for August 30 and rumored to feature artists like Pharrell Williams, Clams Casino and Tyler, the Creator.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Both Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have long been known for their artistry and style. The couple has often stepped out in innovative fashion — they closed out the Met Gala in 2023 with a pair of dramatic outfits, and drew inspiration from street style again for their 2021 Met Gala look. Rihanna herself has dipped her toes into several fashion and beauty ventures with her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand, her Fenty X Puma collaboration line, and her makeup and skincare brand, Fenty Beauty. Earlier this month, she announced the launch of her haircare line, Fenty Hair. But still, she has nothing but compliments for her partner’s style taste.

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images

“I be feeling bummy as sh*t next to this man,” Rihanna told Interview in April when asked about her and Rocky’s style. “I feel like, goddamn, I look like his assistant. I’m getting on a plane. We should be in sweats. He wants to be in a full Bottega suit. I’m like, ‘Why you got to do that to me?’”