Rihanna is fashion’s foremost style chameleon who constantly switches up her vibe. Recently, however, she’s been returning to one trend in particular: fur. Thus far, she purred in a trifecta of leopard prints with a furry coat and bag, rocked a groutfit with a fuzzy vintage topper, and, most recently, wore a faux pelt Alaïa stole to New York Fashion Week.

Her latest look is a substantial testament to her love for textured pieces (operative word being substantial). On Thursday, Sept. 12, the Fenty Beauty mogul was spotted on a night out in Santa Monica carrying her most controversial fur piece yet. Behold: her ludicrously capacious shearling bag.

Rihanna’s Off-Duty Base ’Fit

It’s rare for any mortal to be able to recreate any of Ri’s wardrobe choices. Her ’fits either come with eye-watering price tags or are styled with a cool-girl edge that she and only she can pull off. Over the weekend, however, the “Work” singer blessed fashion girls with a look that’s much more approachable to recreate with pieces already found in your wardrobes.

On top, she wore a white button-up rolled up her forearm. The Ocean’s 8 star haphazardly left some buttons unclasped to flaunt a bit of cleavage and a sliver of belly. Channeling the model-off-duty look, she paired the wardrobe staple with jeans, another basic. She then tucked them into knee-high boots in a flashy leopard print.

The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

Her Bag Is Expensive, Even In The Smaller Size

Despite her statement footwear, it was her bag that was stole the show — obnoxiously so. She carried a bag so massive it completely covered her waist down to her knees. As if the size wasn’t enough to catch anyone’s attention, it was also coated in a luxe shearling. The giant accessory is from Saint Laurent, which unsurprisingly came with a cool price tag: just $7,200.

While the supersized version of the bag is completely sold out, it’s still available in a “large” size. The $5,500 piece more closely resembles the area of a tote, so it’s slightly less attention-grabbing.

Her Oversized Accessories

The rest of RiRi’s accessories were also supersized. Her diamond-clad necklace, for example, featured a massive pendant that looked all sorts of heavy. Meanwhile, even her shield sunglasses covered a third of her face.

Hey, go big or go home.