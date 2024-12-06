Rihanna Wore The Most Daringly Plunging Dress To Support A$AP Rocky

She may be out of the music game, but Rihanna remains a red carpet mainstay. In fact, the pop star is so booked and busy that attending two events in one week is not only normal, it’s expected. On Dec. 2, Rih made an appearance at the 2024 Fashion Awards in London in a lingerie-forward look from Christian Lacroix’s Fall 2002 collection. Then, just two days later, the “We Found Love” songstress stopped by the 38th annual Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York City in a custom plunging gown from one of her go-to ateliers.

Rihanna’s Plunging Neckline

Being the fashion icon that she is, Rihanna will always effortlessly slay a red carpet — even when the focus isn’t on her. Take her most recent outing, for example. On Dec. 4, the mother-of-two attended the FNAAs as boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s plus-one, as he was honored with the Collaboration of the Year Award. And yet, it was the Barbados-born entrepreneur who stole the show, as she always does.

As she arrived to the event hand-in-hand with her partner, Rih turned heads in a white floor-length number from Alaïa. The dress, which was designed by creative director Pieter Mulier, featured a long sleeved silhouette with rolled cuffs and a dramatic popped collar.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

The garment also boasted a plunging V-shaped neckline and ruched bodice detail around the stomach that separated into a massive slit down the middle to reveal her white lace-up Manolo Blahnik heels.

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

The gown’s train pooled around Rih’s feet in a near-perfect circle as she posed for the cameras, and it dragged across the Cipriani Wall Street venue as she walked the red carpet.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She paired the show-stopping number with equally eye-catching accessories from Mikimoto’s Chrome Hearts collection, including a diamond and pearl choker necklace, silver drop earrings, and a series of statement rings. As for glam, the “Diamonds” singer styled her black tresses in a chic messy bun and bangs, and sported a sultry, deep red lip.

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

After snapping some solo shots, Rihanna also posed with the man of the hour. For his part, A$AP Rocky wore a leather bomber jacket with a shearling collar, black trousers, and a statement belt.

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

A couple that slays together, stays together.