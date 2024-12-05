Regular folks may ask Santa Claus for various gifts this Christmas (read: toys, treats, and other knickknacks). But fashion girls? All they want this season is a slew of Rihanna looks for outfit inspiration. Thankfully, Christmas came early this year — on Wednesday, Dec. 4, to be exact.

Savage X Fenty, the pop diva’s intimates label, is the risqué gift that keeps on giving. At this point, it’s practically tradition for Rih to drop campaigns and star in them, wearing the chicest and spiciest lingerie ensembles. And each drop seems to be getting even more stylish.

Rihanna’s Monochromatic Undies Set

A certified style star, every Rihanna outing is a masterclass in flawless styling. Even her “casual” off-duty looks are coordinated to a tee with a few statement pieces thrown in. Naturally, even when she strips to nothing but underwear, best believe she’ll still serve a look from head to toe.

Wearing a set from the new Starlet Nights collection, Rihanna posed in a four-piece lingerie ensemble, all in a shade called rum wine brown. She wore a see-through mesh balconette bra and paired it with matching Brazilian panties. The cheeky undies were pulled high up to her waist, giving her booty major exposure.

Savage X Fenty

Because she always goes hard, she added a lace-up waist cincher in the same shade for a little extra oomph. For the final boudoir touch, Rih donned thigh-high stockings.

To highlight her wares, she gave the lingerie look a stylish burlesque twist. Apart from throwing on a chocolate-hued bolero — a Y2K favorite — over her brassiere, she wore a feathery headdress reminiscent of old-school showgirls. Even her footwear was a wispy match: She slipped into heels with plumed accents. The entire look was a reminder that stripping to one’s skivvies can and should still be a fashion moment.

Savage X Fenty

Shop Her Look

Rihanna, despite being decked out in the priciest luxury labels, typically throws in an affordable piece in her outfits to give us commoners a chance to replicate her style. (Remember when she pulled up in a fur coat and $30 boxer briefs?) Well, this entire lingerie ensemble can be recreated — all for less than $200.

If you, too, want to copy her ’fit, her intimates are already available online. The Balconette Bra, Brazilian Panty, Waspie, and Thigh-High Stay-Up Stockings retail for $50, $23, $65, and $33, respectively.

Pull a Rih and give lingerie dressing a stylish spin.