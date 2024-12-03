Forever keeping her date nights spicy. Since the mob wife trend rose to TikTok fame late last year, Rihanna has been its biggest devotee and ambassador. She’s practically been living in the aesthetic’s signature piece (fur coats), rocking multiple iterations on date nights and outings. Thus far, she’s worn fuzzy brown options over LBDs, cow prints with jeans, and multi-colored dusters with lingerie, among many others. Her latest furry look, however, is her most ostentatious rendition yet.

On Monday, Dec. 2, the Fenty Beauty mogul and her partner, A$AP Rocky, headed to London to attend The Fashion Awards 2024. And she took her love for the textured outerwear to the red carpet. She even gave it the signature Rihanna update (read: with the exposed-underwear treatment).

Rihanna’s Lingerie-Forward Look

Instead of wearing the coat as a statement outerwear moment, she rolled up to the event wearing her fuzzy item as a minidress. Her choice was a teal piece tied around the waist, with an asymmetrical hemline, cleavage-baring neckline, and chunky lapels.

Since the plunge was extremely deep, Rih took it as the perfect opportunity to flaunt her black corset-style bra. As the Savage X Fenty entrepreneur (and regular campaign model), the Ocean’s 8 star is no stranger to putting her lingerie front and center. This look, then, fell squarely in her wheelhouse.

The haute couture dress, which she pulled from Christian Lacroix’s Fall 2002 archives, came in a matching set: a fuzzy hat. Both pieces were crafted in a bright teal that utterly stole the show.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Underneath the coat-turned-dress was a hint of a draped see-through skirt embroidered with dazzling beads. She paired the pieces with sheer black tights and bedazzled pumps, and Paula Rowan leather opera gloves.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Never one to skip a blinged-out moment, the songstress added a stack of David Morris necklaces to complete her ’fit.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The OG Archival Look

The original runway ensemble from 2002 is visual representation of Rihanna’s inherent styling prowess. While she kept the draped skirt under the coat, she switched out the see-through long-sleeve top for intimates.

Fairchild Archive/Fairchild Archive/Getty Images

Honorable Mention: A$AP Rocky’s ’Fit

While Rihanna went for a flashier ensemble, her date was equally stylish in a more low-key way. A$AP Rocky wore a full Bottega Veneta look including a navy jacket, black trousers straight from the Pre-Spring 2025 collection. He completed the look with a white shirt, a slick leather tie, the label’s Jim loafers, and a clutch that featured the label’s signature intrecciato (braided) weave.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mom and dad.