Somebody tell Cupid he’s free to fly the coop, because Rihanna just took over his bow and arrow. On Tuesday, Jan. 7, the Grammy winner starred in Savage X Fenty’s new Valentine’s Day campaign cosplaying as the matchmaking cherub.

With the holiday of love coming up, Savage X Fenty launched fresh collections of slinky lace intimates and other love-inspired sleepwear and lounge pieces. And since it’s become a tradition for the “Diamond” songstress to star in her lingerie label’s drops, Rihanna modeled a lone set while carrying the love god’s archery props.

While Cupid tends to be depicted as a playful winged angel, the Fenty Beauty mogul’s take was a lot less innocent. Here’s a spoiler: heart-shaped pasties.

Rihanna’s Fiery See-Through ‘Fit

Marking one of her spiciest Savage X Fenty ads, Rihanna slipped into a red-hot set beginning with a balconette bra with a lacy trim. While the band was utterly opaque, the cups were contrastingly so, so sheer. Rih took that as an opportunity to accessorize further and tacked on red nip pasties in a pillowy heart shape.

She paired it with a Brazilian panty that featured an opaque base with lace panels on each side (think of it as a thong with lace wings).

Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

The multi-hyphenate completed the look with a matching satin garter for that extra oomph. In non-lingerie terms, she channeled Cupid’s innocent vibe with white socks and black pumps.

Shop Rih’s Look

Though Rihanna can’t actually broker matches and dates for her customers, the set she wore might be the jumpstart needed for love — self- or otherwise. Thankfully, all pieces are available to shop. Her bra, panties, pasties, and garter are shoppable for $65, $20, $25, and $33, respectively.

More From The Campaign

The Fenty Beauty mogul wasn’t the only one who fronted the Love Your Way campaign, which promotes celebrating love in all forms. She also tapped a few others including Love Island USA stars Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, as well as TikTok sensations Hayley and Jules LeBlanc.

Models and friends Jade Gordon, Minami Gessel, and Noni Cyngor wore rose-covered bodysuits and undies and red-and-pink sleep sets.

Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

Meanwhile, the LeBlanc sisters both wore sweat sets — one in pink and another, red.

Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

LIU star Page rocked a see-through slip and stockings for a risqué look, while partner Beckham wore boxers and paired it with a rose-covered button-down.

Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

Finally, model R.J. King and chef DeVonn Francis wore a sleep set and red briefs, respectively.

Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

A campaign for the books.