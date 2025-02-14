Rihanna can wear almost anything. From pairing a luxurious fur coat with blinged-out Crocs to wearing just a bathrobe to an event, the singer and entrepreneur has the ability to pull off wild outfit combinations — even if it’s just lingerie.

On Feb. 13, RiRi took to Instagram to unveil her latest Fenty Hair product, the Water Boi Reparative Leave-In Conditioner Spray, and knew how to promote the upcoming launch. “Keep ya 👀 on the newest member of the @fentyhair fam,” she joked in the caption, knowing that all eyes would inevitably land on her booty-baring bodysuit.

Rihanna’s Low-Cut Bodysuit

For demonstration purposes, Rihanna shared a video showing how to apply her new spray in the bathroom, where she knew how to draw attention and cross-promote her businesses. She donned a skin-colored bodysuit from her Savage x Fenty lingerie line, with a fitted corset and high cut for maximum hip exposure.

However, the true party was happening at the back of her lingerie. The bodysuit featured a circular back cutout that led to her thong bottoms, allowing RiRi to show off her derrière. As one Instagram follower commented, “Wait..! What are we buying again?”

Rihanna’s Trench Coat

The same day, Rihanna stepped out in New York in a look that was more bundled up in comparison to her lingerie, but still just as chic. She donned a double-breasted leather trench coat from All Saints in olive green, retailing for $1,675. The coat was buttoned entirely and cinched with an oversized belt, allowing her to wear it like a dress.

She paired her statement outerwear with equally glamorous accessories, sporting a pair of Amina Muaddi knee-high leather boots with a white snakeskin pattern, which goes for $1,820. She completed her look with a top-handle bag from Bottega Veneta, one of her and boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s go-to designers, with the house’s black leather Intrecciato pattern.

Leave it to RiRi to dress for the boardroom and boudoir all in one day.