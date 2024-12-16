Rihanna can pull off quite literally anything. The mogul has tried out numerous ensembles that would look déclassé on most, from wearing a bathrobe as a luxurious formal gown to the groutfit trend that most people left back in 2015. But somehow, she always makes them high-fashion without even trying.

On Dec. 15, RiRi stepped out with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, to shop in Beverly Hills and tested the waters by wearing one of the most divisive shoes in the fashion world: Crocs. Of course, she pulled off the footwear effortlessly, elevating it with an uber-luxurious ensemble.

Rihanna’s Luxe Coat

For her shopping day, Rihanna embodied casual, quiet luxury. She wore a navy blue track jacket with sporty white stripes and a double-sided zipper. In true RiRi fashion, she only partially zipped up her coat, creating a plunging neckline and a navel-baring hem. She paired her jacket with black biker shorts made of ribbed knit material.

She elevated her sportswear by donning a vintage floor-length fur coat, which featured voluminous shoulders and a luxe tan finish.

Rihanna’s Divisive Footwear

Refusing to sacrifice comfort, Rihanna turned to Crocs to complete her look. Specifically, she wore a pair of classic black clogs from Crocs’ collaboration with Simone Rocha, which include gems and bobble charms and pearl embellishments lining the cushy heels and straps. What? Did you think she was just going to wear regular Crocs?

She added even more coziness by pairing her Crocs with slouchy white socks. Her other accessories were more typical of RiRi, including black square-shaped sunglasses and a gold necklace with a winged pendant.

Rihanna is a known fan of clogs, having worn a studded black-and-white pair from Adidas and Gucci’s collaboration in 2022, complete with the Adidas logo and Gucci’s tan monogram across the heel. But this is the first time she’s worn full-on Crocs, and it may not be the last if they’re as comfortable as they look.