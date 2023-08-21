Rihanna Reportedly Welcomes Second Child With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna is now a mother of two. The Grammy winner has reportedly welcomed her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. TMZ first reported the birth on Aug. 21, which was later confirmed by PEOPLE. While the couple has yet to confirm the reports or any details about their newborn, a source told TMZ that they secretly welcomed a baby boy in Los Angeles on Aug. 3, and their baby name starts with an “R,” much like his older brother RZA.

RiRi’s second pregnancy announcement ranks up there as one of the most iconic pregnancy reveals of all time. The singer unveiled her baby bump while headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 12, her first performance in nearly five years. The set began with a close-up of Rihanna smirking before the camera zoomed out to reveal her on a suspended platform above the audience, cradling her bump. After mere minutes of speculation, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed she was pregnant with her second child.

RiRi and Rocky, her boyfriend of nearly three years, welcomed their first child, a son, in May 2022. The two announced their first pregnancy by being photographed walking around New York’s Harlem neighborhood, where the rapper grew up, with her bump on display. The couple kept their baby’s name under wraps for a year, before the Daily Mail obtained a birth certificate just prior to their son’s first birthday, which stated that his full name was RZA Athelston Mayers. His first name is a tribute to producer and rapper RZA (pronounced “Rizza”), the founder of the Wu-Tang Clan, while his middle name comes from his father, whose birth name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers.

In a March 2022 interview with Elle, Rihanna opened up about the type of parent she wanted to be, citing two of Bravo’s Real Housewives as inspirations. “Heather Dubrow is so chic while being a mom,” she said of the Real Housewives of Orange County star. “Just love the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are. And that’s really inspiring to me. But Teresa [Giudice] from [New] Jersey does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it. You talk about my kids, it’s over.”