Show of hands: who here has had ever unbuttoned their jeans while out in public? If you’ve ever worn your standing jeans for a sit-down place or had to pop a button after a big dinner, then you know exactly what I mean. Apparently, Rihanna does too.

On Monday, while out in New York, the Fenty Beauty mogul took her niece shopping at a place where many love to spend time: Target. And not only was the excursion itself relatable, but she also rocked the uber-familiar unbuttoned jeans.

RiRi has been rocking her maternity style, chicly highlighting her baby bump at every opportunity. And during her department store outing, the “Diamonds” singer wore a white tank top, tucked into cuffed jeans. In keeping with her baby bump-centric style, RiRi left her jeans partially unbuttoned. Though she did it to accomodate her pregnant belly, the styling hack felt so relatable.

The singer merchandised her casual, bare-faced look with black sunnies, a New York Yankees baseball cap, Timberland work boots (a favorite of hers), a gold chain necklace, and a puffy heart pendant necklace — an iteration of the pillow accessories street style stars love. While her ‘fit was low-key, she added pizzazz to the look with a decadent vintage coat.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

A relatable queen.