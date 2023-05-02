After depriving fans of an iconic moment at last year’s Met Gala, Rihanna is finally back on the famed steps for this year’s Karl Lagerfeld-themed soirée. And boy, did she deliver.

At the museum entrance, Rihanna was the last to walk, per usual. She showed out alongside partner A$AP Rocky in an all-white look, draped in a voluminous gown by Fendi, one of the many labels Lagerfeld helmed during his decades-long career. The creation featured a billowing train and was topped off with a hooded vest completely engulfed in oversized camellias.

A tribute to the late designer, the flower was a major player at this year’s event. Lagerfeld helped solidify the ivory camellia as an emblem of the Chanel brand. In fact, several attendees incorporated the bloom into their ’fits, including Quinta Brunson, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Bad Bunny, and more.

Rihanna’s floral ensemble was so dramatic, it would have been on-theme for 2019’s camp-themed gala. Even her choice of accessory was decidedly whimsical: white sunglasses equipped with oversized lashes. Ever the performer, however, Rihanna transformed her hooded look while ascending the steps, pulling down her petal-encrusted topper to reveal a low-cut ivory ball gown that felt oh-so-bridal.

Shrugging out of her rosette-covered accessory (and removing her sunglasses), the “Diamonds” singer displayed a spaghetti strap dress underneath. The fitted number featured a plunging neckline and was also equipped with a camellia. It fully displayed her pregnant belly — a styling move Rihanna loves.

It wasn’t just RiRi who showed out in bridal white. The color dominated the Met Gala this year, alongside Chanel’s beloved bloom. The likes of Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, Aubrey Plaza, Dua Lipa, and Penelope Cruz all attended looking wedding-ready. See more looks here.