Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has come to a very important decision: Your minimalist style fave, aka the little black dress, is getting 2026’s maximalist treatment.

Rosie’s Plunging Black Dress

On Tuesday, March 17, Huntington-Whiteley attended the Portrait Gala 2026 at London’s National Portrait Gallery. Ever the sophisticated dresser, the supermodel opted for an LBD that may seem a bit muted — until you look at the details.

The dress featured a deep, wraparound plunge framed by a built-in, mock neck-style skinny scarf. The lower half of the look was even more eye-catching. The calf-length wrap skirt, which opened into a vertiginous thigh-high slit, was blanketed in miniature tassels that swayed with the model’s every step, adding texture and dimension to the look.

According to runways and fashion girlies, this year’s biggest trends are all about main character energy, and one of the loudest ones is fringe. Celebrities such as Teyana Taylor, Margot Robbie, and Gracie Abrams have already dabbled with the style at various events, but Huntington-Whiteley’s recent take is the most subtle we’ve seen so far. Not that it made any less of an impact.

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Though she accessorized with all-black touches, including sheer tights and pointed-toe pumps, the Rose Inc. founder didn’t employ the same restraint when choosing her jewels. She opted for the glitziest diamond-encrusted chain necklace and an equally sparkly bracelet.

A Quiet Luxury Queen

Huntington-Whiteley’s recent looks are a masterclass in styling 2026’s top trends with an old money twist. Last weekend, in a photo dump of looks from Paris Fashion Week, she leaned into the belted style — a big hit for spring — in an ivory coat with a matching belt detail. Keeping within the palette of sophisticated neutrals (e.g., ivories, creams, and browns), she paired it with a suede tote from DeMellier and Tiffany & Co. jewels.

She also rocked a pencil skirt — one of this year’s hottest wardrobe items — several times in the same trip, including pairing a brown leather one with a matching leather jacket and beribboned white top, all from Saint Laurent.

So sleek. So trendy.